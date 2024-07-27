UK Chapter of the Alumni Association of Post Graduate Government College, Chandigarh launched

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 27: The Alumni Association of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Chandigarh has ceremonially launched the UK Chapter of the Alumni Association in a programme organised at the House of Lords on 18th July 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, a distinguished alumnus of the college and the Member of the House of Lords, Lord Rami Ranger said, "I am absolutely overwhelmed by the occasion and when I graduated from my Alma mater more than half a century ago, I never dreamt that our Alumni Association will one day be like the Alumni Associations of some of the greatest colleges & universities of the world".

The launching of the Alumni Association was preceded by a tour of the British Parliament at Westminster, followed by High Tea at the august House of Lords. Thereafter, lunch was hosted in the precincts of the British Parliament by Lord Rami Ranger.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Nanda, Founder Member & President Delhi Chapter of the Association & a senior corporate personality in the real estate sector, said that this is a great step forward and we shall be hosting the annual get together of the UK chapter in a befitting manner every year.

Navneet Soni IRS (Retd.), Sr. Vice President said, "It is a momentous occasion and makes me feel proud that we have such an active Alumni Association with eminent members from all over the world".

Maninder S. Bains IAS (Retd.), President of the Association said that on this memorable occasion we remember all our past revered principals & professors as well as all our alumni who have enriched the college in so many ways.

Yogesh Chander of the Indian Customs Service and the President of the Bombay chapter of the Association stated that our Alumni Association has active members dating from the nineteen fifties to the present day.

Jagseer S. Mann, Vice President of the Alumni Association, said that he is elated over the development.

Dr B. P. Yadav, Principal of the PGGC 11, Chd. congratulated everyone on this red letter day.

Sukhjit S. Dhiman, also a Founder Member & General Secretary, laid emphasis on strengthening the bonds of fellowship and cooperation between the alumni to support and complement the wider aims of the institution.

In the evening, a banquet was organised at St. James Court where the alumni shared their reminiscences, nostalgic memories and ways to contribute towards the development of the alma mater so as to give full realisation to the college motto -Higher and Still Higher."

