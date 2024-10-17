UK German Pharmaceuticals Honored With Result-Oriented Diabetic Medicines Brand in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: UK German Pharmaceuticals was awarded the prestigious Result-Oriented Diabetic Medicines Brand in India accolade at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This esteemed event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the visionary leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence across multiple industries, bringing together esteemed leaders to honor remarkable achievements and contributions.

With a rich legacy spanning over three decades, UK German Pharmaceuticals has emerged as a leader in the veterinary medicine industry in India. The company is at the forefront of animal healthcare, offering top-quality veterinary medicines to veterinarians, farmers, and animal healthcare professionals nationwide. Driven by a passion for improving the health and well-being of animals, they continue to deliver effective solutions that meet the growing demands of the veterinary field.

"Dr Upkar Kansal and Vanshika Kansal conveyed heartfelt thanks for the honor, acknowledging the relentless efforts of their team and the trust of their clients, which has been instrumental in their journey towards excellence in veterinary medicine."

The National Quality Awards 2024 was an extraordinary event, elevated by the glamorous presence of Padma Shree Awardee Raveena Tandon, who served as the esteemed Chief Guest. Her grace and sophistication amplified the evening's atmosphere, making it a night of celebration, recognition, and inspiration. The event shone a spotlight on luminaries from diverse fields, each honored for their exceptional contributions. Among the standout winners, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was recognized with the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company Award, while Smile Foundation earned the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development Award for their impactful work improving children's lives.

The ceremony was flawlessly hosted by the renowned Muskaan Chowdhry, whose charismatic and engaging presence captivated the audience throughout the evening. Her skillful hosting added an extra layer of elegance to an already memorable night.

The success of this prestigious event was made possible by the invaluable support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

Out of an astounding pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected more than 100 winners, representing excellence in sectors such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Services, Education, Real Estate, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also celebrated the extraordinary talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and influencers, showcasing the dynamic diversity of India's achievers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., continues to set the standard for recognizing industry leaders who embody innovation and excellence. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has been a trusted digital marketing and web development partner, empowering businesses to enhance their online presence and brand visibility.

Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) has honored those who demonstrate unparalleled dedication and vision in their respective industries. The first edition, held in 2023, was graced by Bollywood icon Sonali Bendre, while the 2024 edition, held on 28th September, was headlined by the illustrious Raveena Tandon.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains steadfast in its mission to highlight and celebrate the finest achievements across various sectors, setting new benchmarks of excellence for future generations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor