UK German Pharmaceuticals wins the Global Excellence Award 2023 in the Manufacturing Excellence Awards category

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/SRV): UK German Pharmaceuticals was honored with the most prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2023 as the "Best Electrohomeopathy Animal Feed Supplements & EH Human Medicine Manufacturer In India''. The award was presented to Dr Upkar Kansal, MD of the company, by the gorgeous Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene at the event held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai.

The award received by UK German Pharmaceuticals is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence in the animal health and nutrition sector. The company specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of Electro Homeopathy Animal Feed Supplements, including mineral mixtures, growth promoters, milk boosters, and more. The company's products are known for their quality, efficacy, and affordability, making them a popular choice among farmers across the country.

Dr Upkar Kansal, MD of the company, expressed his gratitude for receiving the award and said, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which is a recognition of our efforts to provide high-quality animal health and nutrition products to farmers. We believe in using the power of nature to enhance the health and well-being of animals, and our Electro Homeopathy Animal Feed Supplements are a testament to our commitment to this mission. Our team of experts works tirelessly to develop and manufacture products that meet the highest quality standards, and this award is a recognition of their hard work and dedication."

The company invests heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative animal health and nutrition products that can help improve the health and productivity of livestock. The company also has a strong distribution network that ensures that its products are easily available to farmers across the country. The company has a large network of distributors, dealers, and retailers, ensuring that its products are available in even the most remote areas of the country.

The world-class competitiveness achieved by the professionals of this brand is unparalleled and their products adhere to national and international standards. Today, UK German Pharmaceuticals is termed as the "premium provider" of animal production boosters. They can proudly proclaim themselves as the pioneers in electro-homeopathy products for animals. Moreover, the professionals of this company maintain a strong and close bond with veterinary professionals which helps them in getting access to a lot of secrets that come in handy while conducting countrywide distribution in the market.

The Global Excellence Awards recognizes the achievements of companies and individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields, including healthcare, education, finance, technology, manufacturing, etc. The awards were conducted by the leading market research, PR, and branding company Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the supervision of Rahul Ranjan Singh, the CEO of the company. He has taken businesses in the manufacturing sector to a greater level of recognition through this platform. His main aim is to foster more creativity, energy, enthusiasm, innovation, and a zeal for excellence amongst the budding as well as established entrepreneurs. Brand Empower strives to help MSMEs to push their envelope and expand their business by giving them the recognition that they deserve.

