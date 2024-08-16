UKG Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Nitin Chandel in India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16: UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, proudly welcomes Nitin Chandel as Group Vice President and India Country Manager. In his role, Chandel will serve on the UKG senior leadership team and oversee key operations in India, with a focus on hiring top talent, further enhancing the award-winning UKG culture and people operations, and steering in-country product development and engineering for the company's leading human capital management (HCM) and workforce management solutions. Chandel's appointment follows the recent announcement that enterprise software industry leader and former Co-Chief Executive Officer of SAP Jennifer Morgan has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of UKG.

"What an exciting time for both Nitin and me to join this special company as we usher UKG into the next phase of growth, helping build great workplaces in India and around the world," said Jennifer Morgan, CEO at UKG. "Our commitment to India remains strong. With more than 80,000 organisations worldwide using UKG, Nitin's technical leadership and strategic vision will help us accelerate innovation for our customers and better serve businesses around the world who will benefit from our unmatched set of workforce data and culture-building solutions."

Chandel has extensive experience in the technology sector, most recently as Head of BNY Mellon Technology, India where he oversaw over 5,000 technologists, helped modernise the company's talent strategy and operating model, and transformed the BNY India Technology centre into a premier agile engineering hub. With a background in software engineering, Chandel spent the last 27 years honing his expertise at leading large-scale transformations and building high-performance engineering teams at companies like Visa Inc., where he led a global team from India as senior vice president for its developer platform and as India Site Head. He was also instrumental in building out Visa's India Technology Centre in Bengaluru. Chandel formerly was a Partner at Microsoft, leading Bing Ads development teams in India and in the U.S.

"I'm thrilled to lead the talented UKG team in India as we set out to further scale our award-winning business to additional regions and deliver exceptional value to our clients in India and beyond," said Chandel. "UKG has created a foundation of several thousand employees in India with a strong and diverse culture. The opportunity to help UKG scale India operations even further is a great professional privilege. I look forward to contributing to UKG's growth and success, working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry. Together, we will drive growth, foster a culture of continuous learning, and contribute to our shared mission of transforming the future."

Under Chandel's leadership, UKG plans to grow its India team by as much as a third across the country in the coming year, including growing its well-established Noida team.

UKG first opened operations in India in 2007 and has grown into a widely regarded destination employer in the country, especially for women technologists. On top of being named one of TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employer's in 2024, the company was a multi-year honouree on India's Best Companies to Work For list from Great Place To Work and The Economic Times, and a four-time Best Workplace for Women winner by Great Place To Work India. [UKG acquired Great Place To Work in 2021, and has been ineligible for the organization's global culture rankings since that time.]

"The exceptional workplace culture, commitment to community, and opportunities for innovation at UKG are highly attractive to top talent, making it a premier choice for technology professionals like Nitin," said Hugo Sarrazin, president, chief product and technology officer at UKG. "Nitin brings a proven track record of attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional technologists and scaling businesses. We're thrilled he will lead UKG through the next chapter in India."

Chandel will partner closely with Sumeet Doshi, India Regional Director for UKG, and will succeed Ashok Saxena, vice president of engineering, who is retiring after 23 years of service. Saxena was a key part of the company's initial 2007 India expansion and oversaw the organisation's growth from fewer than 100 employees to more than 3,000 today.

"Nitin Chandel is a highly accomplished and respected business leader in India's technology community," said Doshi. "I am eager to work closely with Nitin as we accelerate the growth of UKG in India in support of our mission: to help every organisation be a great place to work through technology built for all."

