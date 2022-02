Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian markets remains down at the end of Thursday at 33% lower

Russia’s main MOEX index on Thursday finished at session 33% lower amid the Russian attack over Ukraine.

Earlier today it crashed almost 45%. The companies which hit the hardest are big Russian energy companies and banks.

Gazprom declined 38% and Rosneft fell 40%, while banks VTB and Sberbank also decreased by more than 40%.

However the Russian ruble remains low at 7% down again US dollar.