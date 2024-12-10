ULIP launch simplifies industry access to data through API-based integration

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The government has rolled out a series of measures under the National Logistics Policy 2022 to address critical challenges and enhance logistics efficiency across the country.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, these initiatives focus on the integrated development of the logistics sector, onboarding of States and Union Territories (UTs), standardization of assets, and process digitalization.

As part of the policy, the Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics (SPEL) in the coal sector has been notified. Additionally, 26 States and UTs have formulated and notified their logistics policies, accessible at dpiit.gov.in.

To address operational challenges, an Inter-ministerial Service Improvement Group (SIG) was constituted on 14th March 2023, involving business associations from the logistics sector to create a robust mechanism for resolving issues and improving efficiency.

The fifth edition of the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2023 report, launched on 16 December 2023, has also been instrumental in advancing the sector.

Key initiatives by the Ministry of Railwayssuch as the development of Dedicated Freight Corridors, GatiShakti Cargo Terminals, and freight digitizationand by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, including Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, aim to streamline supply chains.

The PM Gati Shakti initiative further enhances these efforts by focusing on building integrated infrastructure networks through Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

India's logistics sector has witnessed substantial progress, as demonstrated by its rise in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) from 54th in 2014 to 38th in 2023.

The improvement is attributed to investments in both hard and soft infrastructure and the adoption of supply chain digitization, which have significantly boosted the nation's global competitiveness.

The launch of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) in 2021 marks a transformative step in the sector. ULIP serves as a digital gateway, enabling industry stakeholders to access logistics datasets from various government systems through API-based integration.

Currently, the platform is integrated with 39 systems across 11 ministries and provides access to over 1,800 data fields through 125 APIs.

To enhance cargo traceability, the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to offer real-time updates on the movement of containerized EXIM cargo. This development has revolutionized tracking and tracing operations in the logistics sector.

In the domain of education and skill development, the government has signed an MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to develop specialized logistics courses.

Eight such courses are already operational. Furthermore, a Centre of Excellence for City Logistics was established at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Bhopal, on 8th May 2024. These initiatives aim to build a robust talent pipeline for the logistics sector.

The government is also emphasizing sustainability with the introduction of the Freight Greenhouse Gas Calculator, which calculates and compares greenhouse gas emissions across transport modes to promote environmentally friendly practices.

The Indian Railways has introduced "Rail Green Points" to encourage freight customers to consider carbon emissions savings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor