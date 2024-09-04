Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Unveils 2 new exclusive OTT platforms Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground-breaking bouquet of OTT platforms that honor & preserve the rich legacy of Hindi cinema and music. With the introduction of Ultra Play & Ultra Gaane, the company is offering a unique digital experience for fans of classic Bollywood films and timeless Hindi songs. These platforms pay tribute to the legends of Bollywood by offering a rich collection of films and songs that capture the essence of Indian entertainment across decades. It will also include cinematic gems & well-known classics in a restored format.

Leading the collection is Ultra Play, India's first OTT app dedicated to streaming Hindi film classics under their flagship campaign 'Har Pal Filmy'. It is a cinematic treasure trove, featuring over 2000 meticulously curated films across various genres spanning the golden eras of Bollywood. From the 1950s till date, the platform boasts an impressive lineup of blockbusters, hidden gems & cult classics by offering films by legendary icons such as Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Shakti Samanta, Subhash Ghai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra & many more. Ultra Play offers a unique chance to revisit cinematic classics and discover hidden gems that can still captivate today's audience. With 'Har Zamaane Ka Content', it delivers a satisfying entertainment experience, perfect for family viewing.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group said "Over the years, Ultra has acquired thousands of titles in Hindi, Marathi & other languages. Moreover, starting our own OTT apps was a logical business extension. The launch of both these apps is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to bring India's rich cinematic & musical heritage to the global audience. Old Hindi films & songs have a nostalgic value & are a driving force for these apps. We're also exploring opportunities to expand into other languages with future OTT platforms".

To celebrate the launch, it has also unveiled a vibrant new TVC that encapsulates the essence of the platform and its dedication to bring every moment of classic cinema to life. Unlike other OTT platforms, Ultra Play focuses solely on Hindi content by breaking the clutter & simplifying the choice for the end consumer. Going ahead it will also stream fresh Hindi content across various genres both in terms of Web series & Films. These will be produced both in-house by Ultra & also in association with other production houses.

Complementing Ultra Play, Ultra Gaane is India's first exclusive video songs OTT platform, streaming over 4,000 timeless Hindi songs from 1940 to today. With the tagline Dekh Ke Suno, it offers an enhanced experience, blending iconic visuals with classic tracks like Babuji Dheere Chalna, Roop Tera Mastana & many more which continue to captivate audiences with their relatable themes and timeless appeal till date. Ultra Gaane will also stream two new original Hindi songs weekly which will feature upcoming artists . Additionally, the platform plans to include video songs in Marathi, Gujarati, and other regional languages.

Ultra had also launched "Ultra Jhakaas" - an exclusive Marathi OTT SVOD Platform in 2023. It currently streams 1500+ Titles & 3000 + Hours of the best of Marathi Cinema, Popular TV Shows & Original Content to audiences worldwide. With a nominal subscription plan of just Rs 199 per annum, it has garnered 7 Lakhs + downloads & 80 % of watch time from Maharashtra & 20 % globally.

Rajat Agrawal, COO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, stated, "Ultra has always been a pioneer in home entertainment, evolving from VHS to OTT while preserving and digitizing classic films. Our goal is to safeguard these gems for future generations and deliver an exceptional audio-visual experience. With platforms like Ultra Play and Ultra Gaane, we're committed to elevate Indian content globally, ensuring our timeless stories resonate with audiences everywhere."

Both Ultra Play & Ultra Gaane are available for just Rs 199 per year in India & with a dynamic price point internationally. Viewers can enjoy ad-free access to these films and songs in superior quality, making the experience truly special.

Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd (Est. 1982): A professionally managed Indian Entertainment Conglomerate pioneering in the Content Production, Acquisition, Distribution & Syndication of Indian & International content globally. Currently, the Company has an exhaustive library consisting of 3000 titles comprising content across various languages & genres. They have been providing end-to-end solutions in various languages & formats to the Film & Television Industry worldwide for the past 40 years. For further information please visit: www.ultraindia.com.

