Uma Exports Expands Processing Capacity with New Pulse Unit in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Uma Exports Limited (NSE: UMAEXPORTS | BSE: 543513), one of the leading agri-commodity trading companies, announced the commencement of its pulse manufacturing operations at its leased facility in Navi Mumbai. The new facility successfully completed its trial run and is now fully operational, adding a production capacity of 36,000 MTPA. This development marks a significant step in the Company's strategic transition from pure trading to value-added manufacturing.

This new venture is entirely funded through internal accruals, requiring no external investment, and aligns with the Company's long-term vision of catering to the growing domestic demand for processed pulses. This strategic move marks the Company's first step into processing, diversifying its traditionally trading-focused business model. The plant is expected to contribute to the Company's revenues by Q4 FY26.

This transition from trading to processing is part of a larger vision of Uma Exports Limited, which has built a solid reputation in the B2B trading of agricultural commodities. The Company trades a wide spectrum of products including sugar, spices, food grains, tea, pulses, and agro feed ingredients.

Uma Exports is a recognized Two Star Export House with a global footprint through its 100% subsidiariesU.E.L. International FZE (UAE) and Graincomm Australia Pty Ltd. Its products are exported to over 10 countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, Russia, Djibouti, and Benin. This broader integration into processing not only enhances supply chain efficiency but also allows Uma Exports to offer higher value-added agri-products.

Commenting on the performance, Rakhesh Khemka, Managing Director of Uma Exports Limited said, "The launch of our Navi Mumbai pulse processing unit, with a capacity of 36,000 MTPA, marks a critical milestone in our transition toward integrated operations. This facility strengthens our ability to meet growing domestic demand while improving control over quality, cost, and delivery timelines. The plant has been set up on a rental basis with no capital investment, funded entirely through internal accruals, and is expected to start contributing to revenues by Q4 FY26.

This unit is part of a structured capacity expansion plan that includes two additional facilitiesa 50,000 TPA plant at Surat, Gujarat, and a 55,000 TPA plant at Jalan Industrial Complex, Howrah, West Bengal. Both are strategically located to optimize logistics and are scheduled to become operational over the next two financial years. These plants will serve both domestic needs and key export markets such as East Africa, Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan, allowing us to scale our footprint across high-demand geographies while improving overall margins and operational efficiency."

