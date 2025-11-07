Umed Kumar Claims Victory at the Dilip Tirkey Invitational 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: In an outstanding display of focus and consistency, Umed Kumar captured the title at the Dilip Tirkey Invitational 2025, held under the Professional Golf Tour of India.

After three days of intense competition, Umed carded a solid 71 in the final round to finish with an aggregate score of 208 at eight under par. His steady play, composed putting, and sharp course management helped him edge past fellow Indian golfer Kushal Singh, who finished with the same total but settled for second place on countback.

Chandarjeet Yadav followed closely in third with a score of 209, while Sanjeev Kumar (L) and Divesh Rana tied for fourth at 211. The leaderboard remained tight throughout the tournament, keeping spectators thoroughly engaged as some of India's finest golfers battled it out for the title.

Speaking after his win, Umed Kumar said, "This victory means a lot to me. The competition was tough, and staying consistent over three rounds was crucial. I am grateful to the PGTI, my coaches, and my family for their constant support. This motivates me to work even harder for the upcoming tournaments."

With this victory, Umed has strengthened his position in the PGTI Order of Merit and continues to establish himself as one of the most promising names in Indian golf.

Up Next: Trident Open 2025 - Chandigarh Awaits

The next stop on the PGTI calendar is the Trident Open 2025, which will be held from November 11 to 14 at the Chandigarh Golf Club. With a prize purse of INR 1 crore, the tournament promises to bring together some of the country's top players for another exciting week of golf.

All eyes will now be on Umed Kumar to see if he can carry his winning momentum to Chandigarh and continue his remarkable run as the season heads into its final stretch.

