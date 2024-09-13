UNA VILLA - Traditional" Steps into Indira Nagar, Adyar

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13: Una Villa, a own division of Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited (KICL), South India's most respected brand in many fields over a century, today announced the launch of its second food outlet "Una Villa - Traditional" in Indira Nagar, Adyar, Chennai. The new food outlet was inaugurated by Dr. J Rafiq Ahmed, Managing Director, KICL in the presence of key customers, other dignitaries and senior members from KICL group.

This is the second outlet of Una Villa, a casual dining restaurant aims to cater delicious food with the combination of Authentic Chettinadu and Multi-cuisine menus to all segments of people in a budget-friendly format.

Commenting on the boutique launch, Dr. J Rafiq Ahmed, Managing Director, Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited says, "We are extremely happy to bring this outlet in Adyar aims to provide a traditional and healthier food, as we believe our customers deserve the best deal and an experience to celebrate flavour and togetherness in every meal that is heartening and hassle free."

He added, "We have carefully designed this restaurant with the concept of feels like a home away from home plus keeping the needs of our customers in mind, we offer traditional foods with a captivating interior, calm and good ambience, superior customer-service, safe environment to ensure a completely new and memorable experience."

The first Una Villa restaurant located in Nungambakkam which covers the elite segment of people with the combination of continental and Fusion menu......

Here are some hot picks from our long and exciting menu!!!

Chicken chettinadu masala

Kungu nadu mutton curry

Chicken 85

Brain roast with garlic toast

Honey soya chicken wings

Natu khozi chaar (rasam)

For more information visit :-https://www.instagram.com/una.villa.traditional/

