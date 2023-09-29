Unacademy Launches UNSAT 2023 to Give Your Medical & Engineering Dreams the Right Start

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 29: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* announced the third edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT), its biggest scholarship test supporting the growing aspirations of IIT JEE and NEET UG Learners. It kicked off its launch in Ahmedabad on 2nd September, providing students with an unparalleled opportunity to excel in their career dreams of cracking NEET and JEE. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Mr. Umesh Shukla (Deputy Collector), Mr Paresh Solanki (DYSP), Mr Mukesh Kumar Patel (Project Manager -Chandrayaan 3 Quality), Mr Rajeev Kumar (Chandrayaan -3 Team), Anita Ma’am (Principal Nalanda School), Dr. Bhavna Daga, Karjary Vaidya Ma’am (Divine School Principal), Dr. Suresh Patel (Cardiac Surgeon) & Mr. Prince Raval (AIMs Jodhpur – student) who graced the occasion as Chief Guests.

Key Features of UNSAT 2023:

●Exam Dates:1st, 8th, and 15th October (Two Slots: 1 – 2 PM & 6 – 7 PM)

●Exam Mode:Online & Offline

●Eligibility Criteria:Class 9 to 12, 12th passout IIT & NEET Aspirants

●Exam Fee:Online – Free, Offline – ₹100

●Result Declaration: 2nd November 2023

For more details about UNSAT 2023, exam specifics, and registration details, please visit https://unsat.unacademy.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor