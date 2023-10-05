UNICEF launches 'YouthHub' platform in India to connect young people to future job opportunities

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 5: To connect young people in India to future job opportunities, especially girls and marginalised youth, UNICEF launched an innovative, digital 'YouthHub' app. The platform, which functions as a digital ecosystem, was jointly launched by UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell and UNICEF India National Ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Co-created by YuWaah at UNICEF, PwC India, Capgemini, and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), the YouthHub app aims to connect young people to curated jobs, skills, and volunteering opportunities. Furthermore, it intends to enable access, especially for girls and youth from marginalized backgrounds.

On the launch of this innovative platform, UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, said, "Investing in children and youth is the best way to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals and create a brighter future for generations to come. Collaborative initiatives such as this YouthHub are a good way to reduce inequalities and ensure that girls are included and have access to future job opportunities. We can create a lasting impact when young people are involved in decision-making and when their voices are heard."

Intersecting technology and innovation, the hub is a 'one-stop' application that integrates diverse platforms, tools, and resources, which aggregates curated economic opportunities for young people. The launch of the YouthHub marks a significant step in convening public, private, and youth partners to foster a generation of informed and skilled young people who can transition well from learning to earning.

Sharing his thoughts, Ayushmann Khurrana, National Ambassador for UNICEF India said, "Being a UNICEF India National Ambassador has allowed me to peek into the lives, dreams, and hurdles faced by the children and young people of our country. They are our future, and ensuring they have a fair shot at success is not just a choice, it's our duty. YouthHub app by YuWaah at UNICEF and partners is like a script for success for every young person in India. It's not just a platform; it's a dream factory that opens up doors to economic, skilling, and volunteering opportunities. But it's much more than that. It's a symbol of hope and the belief that every youngster, no matter their gender or background, deserves a shot at greatness. And we begin with equal opportunities for all. That's what the YouthHub app will extend to young people."

Following the launch, the app has become accessible to young individuals via the Google Play Store. Serving as a unified platform, it offers free access to aggregated job opportunities in nine Indian languages, simplifying the job search process for young people.

The event was also attended by Shombi Sharp (United Nations Resident Coordinator in India), Smt Meeta Rajivlochan (Hon'ble Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports), Cynthia McCaffrey (Representative, UNICEF India), Ashwin Yardi (CEO, Capgemini India), Ranen Banerjee (Government Sector Leader, PwC India), Vandana Bahri (Head, Skills and Livelihood, CIFF-India), Dhuwarakha Sriram (Chief of YuWaah, Youth Development, and Partnerships at UNICEF), Abhishek Gupta (COO, YuWaah at UNICEF) and two young leaders - Zakira Ganji and Jagriti Pandey.

