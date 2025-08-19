Unified Mentor to Launch “KYC – Know Your CTC” on 25th August: India’s First AI-Based Career Readiness Platform

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19:Unified Mentor, a rapidly growing name in India's edtech sector, has announced the official launch of KYC – Know Your CTC, a fully AI-powered career readiness and benchmarking platform. Designed to replicate the complete corporate hiring process, this innovation will empower students with real-time insights into their employability and expected CTC range before entering the job market.

The AI-Driven Revolution

Unlike traditional assessments, KYC – Know Your CTC is completely AI-based. The system integrates:

AI Avatar HR Interviews – Avatars replicate real recruiter behavior and dynamically adjust questions based on student responses.

Automated Technical & Aptitude Rounds – AI-generated problem sets and adaptive scoring models.

Personalized Analytics Dashboard – AI algorithms evaluate communication, technical, and cognitive performance, producing career readiness scores.

CTC Benchmarking Engine – Uses data models to predict realistic salary ranges based on skills, industry demand, and performance.

Leadership Insights

Paras Grover, Founder & CEO, Unified Mentor

“On 25th August, we are not just launching a product; we are unveiling a career readiness ecosystem powered by AI. With KYC – Know Your CTC, students will know exactly where they stand before entering interviews. This initiative is designed to give them clarity, confidence, and direction while helping companies engage with better-prepared candidates.”

Ishant Sethi, CTO

“Our challenge was to build an adaptive AI system that doesn't just evaluate but also guides students with real-time insights. KYC is scalable, fully automated, and backed by a robust backend to handle thousands of assessments simultaneously.”

Ankit, Tech Lead

“From AI Avatar design to automated reporting, our focus has been on seamless user experience. KYC ensures that students feel like they are in a real corporate interview environment, not just another test.”

Sanket Patil, Head of Operations & Tech

“We've ensured that the platform runs smoothly across devices, with a secure and reliable architecture. For colleges and recruiters, this means not just accurate results, but also an efficient, trustworthy system.”

Pilot Testing & Student Feedback

Before launch, Unified Mentor tested KYC – Know Your CTC with over 100 students in pilot mode. The results were highly promising:

87% of students reported that the AI Avatar interviews felt “close to real HR interactions.”

92% felt more confident about their upcoming placements.

One student shared: “I realized my communication gaps and technical weaknesses instantly. The report gave me a clear plan to improve.”

Another noted: “This was the first time I saw a system predict my CTC range with such accuracy—it gave me a realistic picture of where I stand.”

Why It Matters

Students – Build confidence, discover gaps, and understand real CTC worth.

Colleges – Use KYC as a placement readiness benchmark to improve student outcomes.

Companies – Save hiring costs by engaging with pre-assessed, industry-ready candidates.

About Unified Mentor

Unified Mentor is an edtech platform offering affordable, skill-based courses and internships in areas like data science, full-stack development, digital marketing, and UI/UX. With a mission to make skill-based education accessible, practical, and industry-aligned, Unified Mentor has already impacted thousands of learners across India.

Closing Statement

With the launch of KYC – Know Your CTC on 25th August 2025, Unified Mentor is set to redefine employability in India. By combining AI innovation, real-time benchmarking, and student feedback, the platform stands as a first-of-its-kind initiative to bridge the gap between skills, confidence, and corporate success.

