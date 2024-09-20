Unilex IPO Opens Sept 25, Price Band Set at Rs 82-87 Per Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Incorporated in March 2001, Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited manufactures pigments, trades chemicals, and manufactures food colours. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 31.32 crores by issuing 36 lakh new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited has established a price band of Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on September 25, 2024 and close on September 27, 2024. These will be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO.

The issue proceeds will be utilized to fund the repayment of a portion of specific borrowing availed by the company to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

On Monday, September 30, 2024, the shares for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO are anticipated to be allotted. On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1,39,200, considering the minimum lot size for an application is 1600 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 3200 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2,78,400 at the upper price band.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited’s revenue increased by 3.20%, and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 24.06% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals, under the “Unilex” brand, serves domestic and international markets with a 100+ product portfolio, catering to industries like plastics, coatings, inks, and textiles.

Recognized as a Three-Star Export House, the company exports its products to 14 countries worldwide.

The company’s manufacturing unit in Palghar, Maharashtra spans 1275 sq. meters with an installed capacity of 1977.60 MTPA equipped with various machines including Ball Mill, Root Blower, Silo, Reaction Steel Vessel, Brick Lined Vessel, Rubber Lined Vessel, Drying Vessel, Spin Flash Dryer, Ribbon Blender, Air Classifier Mill, Air Blender, and Filter Press.

