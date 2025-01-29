Union Budget 2025 Focuses on Sustainability and Green Growth - Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Construction

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 29: As India gears up for the Union Budget 2025, a strong focus on sustainability is essential. The government should promote green building practices and eco-friendly materials like AAC blocks and ALC panels by offering incentives such as higher FSI for projects utilizing these alternatives. Additionally, gradual phasing out of red bricks will help transition the ecosystem toward a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

Union Budget offers a critical opportunity to address the severe pollution challenges faced by Indian cities. With 75-80% of the world's most polluted urban areas located in India, it's imperative for policymakers to prioritise sustainable development. The construction sector also contributes to pollution levels and must be at the forefront of this initiative.

Green building materials such as AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) blocks and ALC (Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete) panels offer sustainable alternatives to red bricks. These materials are not only eco-friendly but also reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects. Promoting their use through tax benefits, subsidies, or other incentives can encourage builders and developers to shift towards more sustainable practices. Additionally, introducing stricter regulations and clear guidelines for sustainable construction methods can ensure that environmental considerations are integrated into urban development plans.

Mr Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Construction Ltd, said "Promoting the adoption of eco-friendly building materials like AAC blocks and ALC panels is crucial for a sustainable future. With AAC blocks now placed in the 12% GST slab, at par with red bricks, the government can further incentivize their use by offering benefits like higher FSI for projects utilizing green materials. Such measures will accelerate sustainability efforts and drive India toward a cleaner, greener future."

Red bricks not only deplete topsoil but also cause significant pollution during manufacturing. The government must incentivize sustainable construction practices and establish clear guidelines to encourage their adoption.

Incentives for green construction practices could also include financial support for the adoption of technologies that minimize waste, reduce energy consumption, and utilize renewable resources. The government should actively collaborate with stakeholders in the construction and real estate industries to create a roadmap for implementing these practices on a national scale.

Furthermore, public awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits of green construction could play a vital role in encouraging widespread acceptance of these practices. By aligning policies with the goals of sustainability and clean energy, India can lead the way in combating urban pollution and setting an example for other nations. In conclusion, the Union Budget 2025 should serve as a turning point for India's construction industry, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban future. Through targeted incentives and robust guidelines, the government can address the pressing issue of pollution and foster a culture of sustainable development that benefits both the environment and the economy.

