Union budget is inclusive and innovative, largest industrial park among 12 proposed to be set up in Maharashtra: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 : Noting that the Union Budget is inclusive, impactful and innovative, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that it focuses on employment and manufacturing and has nine priority themes.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Union Budget has several proposals for Maharashtra, including largest industrial park among the proposed twelve.

He said that the largest industrial parks among the 12 proposed in the recent Union Budget will be established near Dighi Port in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The Union Minister also referred to the major Port at Vadhavan near Dahanu in Maharashtra, which had earlier been approved by the Union Cabinet.

He expressed confidence that Maharashtra, which has large presence of cooperative societies, will be the largest beneficiary of the proposed National Cooperation Policy.

"The union budget for Vikshit Bharat is inclusive, impactful and innovative. By focusing on manufacturing and employment, PM Modi and Union Finance Minister have worked on nine priority themes," he said.

Goyal also referred to the stock market reaching record levels, saying that the tax proposals in the Union Budget will benefit a vast majority of people.

Goyal said the Union Budget has sought to empower MSMEs and increased limit of Mudra loans.

He said financial support for setting up of 50 multi-product food irradiation units in the MSME sector will be provided and setting up of 100 food quality and safety testing labs with NABL accreditation will be facilitated.

Goyal also talked of the continuous thrust laid by the government on boosting infrastructure.

He said the government has allocated Rs. 11,11,000 crore for capital expenditure in the current year's budget and such projects have multiplier impact on the economy.

He said 3.4 per cent of GDP allocation on capital expenditure has not happened earlier. The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister in Parliament earlier this week.

