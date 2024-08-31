Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh highlights India's reliance on imported petroleum, advocates for sustainable, self-sufficient future

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh underscored the country's heavy reliance on imported petroleum and outlined a vision for a more self-sufficient and environmentally sustainable future.

Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum on Saturday, Singh said, "Right now we have 86 per cent of our fuel consumption being emitted by petrol. The entire petrol comes from the other countries. We are able to recycle 25 per cent plastic waste, 25 per cent biomass and the rest of the carbon dioxide."

He highlighted the strides India is making in reducing this dependency through innovative recycling methods.

Dr Singh framed this shift as a crucial step towards realizing the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), an initiative championed by the government to reduce dependency on imports and boost local production.

He added, "We would become non-dependent on the petroleum sources... So that will not only live up to the concept of Atma Nirbhar Bhaarat but will also become self-sufficient and domestically much more independent."

The Minister also stressed the broader implications of this transition for the global economy, predicting a fundamental shift in economic paradigms.

"You can understand how many issues are being simultaneously addressed by this single initiative today, which may not be easy to understand... In a nutshell, what will happen in the days to come is that the entire global economy will stop depending on manufacturing sectors. It is going to depend on the recycling processes."

Dr Singh noted, emphasizing the transformative potential of waste recycling in creating new economic opportunities and reducing environmental impact.

"Right now, your economy depends on what you are growing, manufacturing, and developing. Your future economy will largely depend on what you are wasting."

