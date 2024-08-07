Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlights major milestone at Barmer refinery site

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday highlighted the progress made on the ongoing petroleum refinery project in Barmer, Rajasthan.

In a social media post on 'X', the minister stated that a huge dome roof of a Propylene Double Wall Tank is installed at the Barmer site. The Propylene Double Wall Tank has two walls that can store hazardous chemicals and special chemicals up to 200°F. The inner tank stores the hazardous substances, and the space between the inner and outer tanks acts as a protective barrier.

"That's the huge dome roof of the Propylene Double Wall Tank being airlifted in place at the Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer site. The total weight of the roof, including the suspended deck and balancing weights is a massive 435MT. This is how India's energy sector is shaping up for the future under the dynamic leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji" said Minister Puri in a post on 'X'.

The Greenfield Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex at Barmer, Rajasthan is being set up by a Joint Venture company HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan (GOR) having a stake of 74 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

The project was conceived in 2008 and was initially approved in 2013. It was reconfigured and work commencement was done in 2018 by the Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the HRRL refinery complex will process 9 MMTPA of crude and produce more than 2.4 million tons of petrochemicals, which will reduce import bills on account of petrochemicals. This project will act as an anchor industry for an industrial hub not only for western Rajasthan but also will steer India to its vision of achieving 450 MMTPA refining capacity by 2030.

The ministry also stated that the project will bring self-reliance to India in terms of import substitution of petrochemicals. Current imports are to the tune of Rs 95000 cr, the complex post-commission shall reduce the import bill by Rs 26000 cr.

The ministry also added that the project has engaged about 35,000 workers in and around the complex. Further, about 1,00,000 workers are engaged indirectly.

