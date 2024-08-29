Union Minister Jitendra Singh to launch the new single simplified pension application form 6-A and integration e-HRMS with Bhavishya

New Delhi [India], August 29 : The New Single Simplified Pension Application Form 6-A form, integrated with Bhavishya/e-HRMS, is set to be launched on August 30, at the National Media Center in New Delhi, in the presence of Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and various other portfolios.

The launch of this form fulfills an action point in DoPPW's 100-day Action Plan for the new government, aligning with the government's "Maximum Governance - Minimum Government" policy.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) is committed to enhancing the Ease of Living for pensioners by continuously improving Pension Rules and Procedures.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, The DoPPW previously introduced the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, which have now been integrated with the Bhavishya platform.

In a notification dated July 16, the DoPPW unveiled the New Single Simplified Pension Application Form 6-A, which will be available in Bhavishya/e-HRMS for all Central Government Employees retiring from December 2024 onwards.

Retiring officials using e-HRMS will complete Form 6-A through the platform (for Superannuation cases only), while those not on e-HRMS will use Bhavishya to fill out the form.

The new form consolidates nine existing forms/formats, specifically Forms 6, 8, 4, 3, A, Format 1, Format 9, FMA, and the Zero Option Form. To accommodate this change, amendments have been made to Rules 53, 57, 58, 59, and 60 of the CCS Pension Rules, 2021, following consultations with stakeholders including the Departments of Expenditure, Law & Justice, the Controller General of Accounts, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, and the Department of Personnel and Training.

This new form and the accompanying updates to Bhavishya's business processes are expected to be transformative. They simplify the pension application process for employees by reducing it to a single signature and enable end-to-end digitization of the pension processing workflow, up to the initiation of pension payments after retirement.

This move towards a paperless system, with a pensioner-friendly user interface, ensures that pensioners no longer need to worry about missing or incorrectly filled forms.

