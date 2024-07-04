Union Minister Jitendra Singh unveils results of Australia-India Strategic Research Fund

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, unveiled the results of the 15th round of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF).

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the fund, a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation between India and Australia, supports joint research initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges and advancing scientific knowledge.

Dr Singh, who also oversees portfolios in Earth Sciences, the Prime Minister's Office, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, highlighted the importance of the AISRF in fostering scientific collaboration between India and Australia.

The funded projects under this esteemed initiative were disclosed today through a press release. The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) is a bilateral program dedicated to fostering collaborative research projects between Australia and India.

It aims to enhance the scientific partnership between the two nations and address mutual challenges through joint research endeavors.

This year, the AISRF has provided funding to five projects spanning various fields, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, biotechnology, urban mining and electronic waste recycling, ultra-low-cost solar, and clean hydrogen technologies, read the press release.

These projects were chosen through a meticulous evaluation process to ensure they uphold the highest standards of scientific excellence and possess the potential for significant impact.

The selected projects highlight the diverse and pioneering research conducted by scientists from both Australia and India. These initiatives are anticipated to yield valuable insights and solutions that will benefit both nations and the broader global community.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized the crucial role of international collaboration in research and innovation, read the press release.

He remarked, "In today's era, collaboration is essential to tackle global challenges and promote sustainable development. The AISRF symbolizes the enduring partnership between India and Australia. I am confident that the projects born out of this collaboration will lead to significant scientific discoveries and technological advancements in areas of shared interest."

He added, "While reinforcing our commitment to developing a vibrant innovation ecosystem with Australia, I congratulate all the researchers involved in these projects for a prosperous and sustainable future."

Ed Husic, Australia's Minister for Industry and Science, said, "The world faces many complex issues, and collaboration between nations is crucial for delivering scientific breakthroughs that can make a real difference. From tackling resilient strains of bacteria to managing e-waste and advancing AI, our bilateral research partnership mobilizes Australia's brightest minds to develop better solutions for the world's ongoing and emerging challenges."

He added, "Over the past 18 years, the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund has facilitated more than 360 collaborative research projects, ensuring our universities and research institutions remain at the forefront of global research."

This year's funding is focused on- developing an AI-driven platform to monitor soil carbon sequestration, eco-friendly recovery of essential metals from outdated mobile devices, cost-effective solar thermal desalination using systems designed with nanomaterials, leveraging the immune system's capabilities to combat antimicrobial resistance, advanced diagnostics and innovative therapeutics to detect and combat microbial infections, read the press release.

The Indian institutions receiving funding are the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre in Ludhiana; IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore, and AbGenics Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. in Pune.

