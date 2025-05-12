Union Minister Manohar Lal, Goa CM Sawant review progress of urban development schemes

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal met with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane in Panaji to review the implementation and progress of key urban development initiatives and infrastructure projects in the State.

The Union minister reviewed the comprehensive development plans of urban schemes such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0), Smart Cities Mission (SCM), Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U and SBM-U 2.0), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "All the achievements and problems of Goa were discussed in great detail on the subjects of the Electricity Department and the Urban Development Housing Department. I congratulate Goa CM Pramod Sawant that Goa is performing very well compared to other states... Electricity has reached every house here... We have been told a plan by the state to provide water to every house here... I promise that this scheme will be taken forward..."

In connection, the Chief Minister of Goa requested to consider special assistance for 24x 7 water supply Drink from Tap (DfT) (Project cost about Rs 652.61 crore) special financial assistance of Rs 326.30 crore minimum for Water Source Augmentation, Infrastructure Development, Rehabilitation of Existing Network, pilot Drink-from-Tap projects including smart metering, IoT and SCADA-based monitoring systems to the State under AMRUT 2.0.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs agreed to consider the request for the 24x7 water supply, Drink from Tap (DfT) Scheme for Goa.

Also Chief Minister requested to consider Given Goa's unique urban challenges, particularly due to the significantly high volume of tourist inflow placing additional burden on civic infrastructure and requested that the State be considered as a special case for enhanced and expedited support under both AMRUT 2.0 and SBM-U 2.0.

The minister agreed and instructed the concerned official to make the necessary policy changes in the tourist states.

In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre and the State are working closely to expedite priority projects for the State's overall development and are also coordinating to resolve the major challenges and pending issues.

Union Minister Manohar Lal emphasised the need to develop and improve infrastructure and promote sustainable urbanisation through strategic planning and public-private partnerships.

He also advised the State to complete all pending works related to water supply (new/service tap connections and new/service sewer connections) under AMRUT; revision of action plan, expedite tendering work for toilets (community toilets, public toilets, aspirational toilets, urinals), Solid Waste Management, STP/co-treatment facilities under SBM; submit proposals, inform and educate citizens about PMAY-U 2.0 to get benefits of affordable housing; profile Street Vendors under PM SVANidhi, clear eligible loan applications and increase women participation.

The Minister also directed the State to submit a proposal for the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. He also reviewed the progress under Smart Cities and DAY-NULM.

The Minister said that Goa, as a prominent tourist hub and a rapidly growing State, is witnessing significant progress in urban development. He provided guidelines for effective planning and proper implementation of urban schemes under the Union Urban Affairs Ministry to promote development and enhance ease of living for the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor