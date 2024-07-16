Union Minister Manohar Lal reviews Uttarakhand's urban development and power sectors

New Delhi [India], July 16 : The Union Minister for Power and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, reviewed the urban development schemes and the power sector scenario in Uttarakhand, a press release added on Monday.

The meeting, joined by Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of the state, discussed the progress of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), issues related to hydro sector projects, power sector reforms, and measures aimed at enhancing Ease of living through improved electricity services.

The Union Minister urged the state to expedite the implementation of RDSS projects, reduce aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to below 10 per cent, and bridge the gap between supply costs and revenue to alleviate financial strain on the DISCOM and the state.

Regarding upcoming hydro-power projects, the Union Minister noted significant developments, including the potential commissioning of 1,000 MW at the Tehri Pumped Storage Project by December 2024, with an initial 250 MW expected by August 2024.

He highlighted other projects under construction, such as Vishnugad Pipalkoti, Tapovan Vishnugad, and Lakhwar MPP, underscoring the central government's support through initiatives like hydropower purchase obligations and tariff rationalisation measures, the release added.

The meeting concluded with assurances from the Union Minister regarding continued central support for Uttarakhand's development in the power and urban sectors, the release further added.

The central government has set a target of installing 500 Giga watts (GW) of power from non-fossil fuel sources, such as solar, wind etc., by 2030 in which hydroelectric projects including Pump Storage Projects (PSP) play a vital role.

India has a hydro power potential of 133 GW, of which 42 GW (32 per cent) has been developed so far. The potential of PSP is also 133 GW, of which only 4.75 GW (3.6 per cent) has been developed so far. Similarly, Uttarakhand has a potential of 14.5 GW, of which 4 GW has been developed and 5.6 GW is under development.

