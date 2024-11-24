Union Minister Manohar Lal takes stock of power sector pavilions at IITF

New Delhi, Nov 24 Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal on Sunday visited the Ministry of Power and NTPC pavilions at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here, highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to transform India’s energy and infrastructure landscape.

Senior officials of the Power Ministry led by the Secretary, Pankaj Agarwal, and chiefs of the public sector companies briefed him on how the thrust on green energy was being highlighted at the IITF.

The Ministry of Power is presenting its vision for Viksit Bharat@2024. The key themes such as India's energy transition and ensuring energy security, underlining the nation's progress towards a sustainable and developed future are being depicted at the pavilion.

The pavilion is equipped with cutting-edge interactive technologies, including Virtual Reality games, an interactive LED globe, quiz panels, and touch-screen OLED displays, all designed to enrich the visitor experience. The participating Central public sector enterprises under the Ministry of Power are also highlighting their initiatives to raise public awareness on green energy, the net-zero emissions goal, and enhancing ease of living.

The NTPC's pavilion is showcasing an innovative eco-friendly and affordable housing solution, ‘Sukh’ Eco-House which utilises approximately 80 per cent ash and ash-based products from thermal power plants in their construction. It offers a revolutionary approach to rural housing and reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and zero-carbon emissions.

Government-owned power giant NTPC Limited has unveiled its innovative eco-friendly and affordable housing solution, ‘Sukh’ Eco-house, at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

A typical house, spanning 30 square meters and featuring a drawing room, bedroom, kitchen, and toilet, can be constructed for just Rs 1,50,000 in a span of 15-20 days. This method ensures durability, as demonstrated by its resilience to diverse weather conditions, including rain, storms, and high winds, for over two years, according to an NTPC statement.

Built with innovative interlocking wall blocks made from ash, these structures do not require any sand, cement, steel, or mortar, significantly reducing costs and construction time. The use of ash-based building material in these eco-houses eliminates the requirement of cement and natural aggregates, leading to lower carbon emissions and prevention of topsoil erosion.

Moreover, the houses achieve a remarkable 75 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional construction methods. From the foundation to the roof, and even the window and door frames, the entire structure is built using ash-based materials. The design allows the house to be dismantled and re-erected with minimal damage, adding to its practicality and longevity, the statement explained.

The transformative housing solution highlights NTPC’s efforts to foster a sustainable future through green construction practices. The company said it is repurposing ash, a byproduct of thermal power generation, into cost-effective, resilient housing materials.

