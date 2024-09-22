Union Minister Piyush Goyal engages with industry leaders in Singapore, holds discussions to boost India's startups and infrastructure

New Delhi [India], September 22 : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal discussed about the robust growth of India's startup ecosystem with leading figures in Singapore and potential collaborations between both nations in key sectors.

Through a series of meetings with prominent industry leaders held on Sunday, Goyal emphasised the Indian government's commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business and fostering investment opportunities in emerging technologies.

In a meeting with Shailendra Singh and Rohit Agarwal, Managing Directors at Peak XV Partners, a leading venture capital and growth investment firm, Goyal highlighted the vibrant landscape of India's startup ecosystem.

"Held a meeting with Shailendra Singh and Rohit Agarwal, MDs at @PeakXVPartners, a leading venture capital and growth investment firm. Discussed India's thriving startup ecosystem and the government's efforts to enhance ease of doing business. Also, explored potential opportunities in sectors such as green investments and emerging technologies like AI," Goyal posted on X.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1837722211563565130

Goyal also met with Sean Chiao, Group CEO of Surbana Jurong, an urban and infrastructure consulting firm. The meeting revolved around Surbana Jurong's plans to contribute to India's rapidly evolving urban and industrial infrastructure landscape.

"Met Mr. Sean Chiao, Group CEO, Surbana Jurong in Singapore. We had a productive discussion on the company's plans for India's fast-developing urban and industrial infrastructure sector. India looks forward to closely collaborating with Surbana Jurong in shaping next-generation infrastructure globally", Goyal stated on X.

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1837725524677816746

In a separate meeting with Phua Mei Ming, CEO of HTL International, an upholstered furniture manufacturing company, Goyal discussed India's burgeoning manufacturing sector and vast retail market opportunities it presents.

With India's focus on becoming a manufacturing hub under initiatives like "Make in India," Goyal remarked, "Held a meeting with Phua Mei Ming, CEO of HTL International, an upholstered furniture manufacturing company based in Singapore. With immense growth opportunities in India's manufacturing sector and vast retail market, deliberated on India's role in the company's expansion plans."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1837728306684104713

As India positions itself as a global player in various sectors, including green technologies and manufacturing, these engagements with leading firms underscore the potential for significant bilateral cooperation, ultimately benefitting both economies.

