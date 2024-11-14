Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates India International Trade Fair 2024, showcasing vision of 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event, which runs from November 14 to 27, celebrates India's diverse culture, trade, and innovation, and provides a global platform for business and collaboration.

During the opening ceremony, Goyal announced that the government aims to develop the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) into a world-class agency, showcasing India's industry and value chain as a single entity.

The goal, he said, is to establish India as a premier MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Planned expansions for trade facilities are under consideration in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Noida.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat," Goyal applauded IITF's theme, "Viksit Bharat @2047," which envisions a prosperous, self-reliant India by 2047. He emphasized promoting digital transactions at trade events and mentioned plans for kiosk installations to facilitate smooth transactions.

Goyal also highlighted the need for international partnerships, encouraging global exhibitors to participate in Indian trade fairs to broaden consumer choices. He urged ITPO to explore virtual trade fairs for cases where physical displays aren't essential.

This year's IITF spans a massive 107,000 square meters, featuring over 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are Partner States, while Jharkhand is the Focus State, showcasing their culture, trade potential, and products.

Participants include representatives from 33 states and union territories, 49 central ministries, and major private firms like Titan, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Relaxo, and Hawkins.

International exhibitors from countries such as China, Egypt, Iran, South Korea, and the UAE add a global dimension to the fair.

With an expected footfall of nearly one lakh visitors daily, IITF stands as one of South Asia's largest trade events, fostering both business-to-business and business-to-consumer interactions.

Visitors can attend the fair from November 14 to 18 on business days and from November 19 to 27 on general days. Tickets can be purchased via designated metro stations, mobile apps, or official websites, with free entry for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors.

The Bharat Mandapam mobile app offers a user-friendly guide for navigating the fair, with entry points located on Bhairon Road and Mathura Road.

