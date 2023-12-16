Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches LEADS 2023 to catalyse logistics sector growth

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday unveiled the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2023 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

The launch event marked a pivotal moment in India's vision for robust economic growth and underscored the pivotal role the logistics sector will play in achieving ambitious targets.

Addressing the audience at Bharat Mandapam, Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the transformative potential of LEADS.

"The logistics sector will be a cornerstone in our endeavour to take India to a 10x level from 3.5 trillion to 35 trillion by 2047 that is the collective mission. The logistics sector will possibly play one of the most critical roles in making that happen," he said.

LEADS is positioned as a catalyst for streamlining logistics operations across different states, fostering efficiency, reducing bottlenecks, and propelling the sector to new heights.

The comprehensive LEADS report for 2023 was released during the event, providing insights into the current state of logistics and outlining strategic initiatives to enhance the sector's contribution to India's economic growth.

The Union Minister highlighted the broader vision of the government to propel India into a high-growth trajectory by leveraging the logistics sector.

The ambition to elevate India's GDP from 3.5 trillion to 35 trillion by 2047 is a collective mission that recognizes logistics as a linchpin in this transformative journey.

LEADS 2023 is expected to address key challenges faced by the logistics industry, fostering seamless connectivity across states and optimizing the movement of goods.

The unveiling of this initiative aligns with the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses, boosting trade, and driving economic expansion.

As LEADS takes centre stage, it is anticipated to usher in a new era of collaboration, innovation, and efficiency within the logistics sector.

The commitment to harnessing the full potential of logistics reflects the government's strategic approach to building a robust infrastructure that propels India toward unprecedented economic growth.

The launch of LEADS 2023 stands as a testament to India's determination to be a global logistics leader and a key player in the evolving dynamics of international trade.

