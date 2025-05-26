Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets Paytm founder, discuss making India digital payments powerhouse

New Delhi [India] , May 26 : In a significant step toward strengthening India's position in the global digital economy, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, met with Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to discuss the future of fintech, digital payments, and inclusive e-commerce in India.

During the discussion, Minister Goyal highlighted the government's vision of making India a global fintech and digital payments powerhouse. The conversation focused on the potential to export India-made payment systems to the world a domain where Paytm has been a pioneering force with innovations like mobile payments, QR based payments, Soundbox, card machines and UPI-based services.

The two also discussed the inclusive potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With a strong emphasis on empowering neighbourhood Kirana stores and small business owners, the meeting explored how platforms like Paytm can help onboard these merchants into the formal digital ecosystem improving access, transparency, and economic opportunity.

Following the meeting, Paytm posted, "Thank you Hon'ble Minister @PiyushGoyal for the insightful discussion. We are committed to building for India and taking innovations from India to the world."

According to a company release, as one of India's leading mobile payments and financial services platforms, Paytm continues to drive technology-led growth with an unwavering focus on empowering small merchants, expanding UPI innovation, and contributing to India's digital economy goals.

Paytm is the only payments platform that innovates user-centric products from downloading UPI statements in pdf and excel to hide or unhide payments and check bank account balance on the Paytm app, the release further states.

This meeting reaffirms the collaborative effort between the private sector and the government in building a future-ready, globally relevant fintech ecosystem made in India, for the world.

