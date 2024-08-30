Union Minister Piyush Goyal urges domestic manufacturers to work for making Brand India

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal on Friday called for support from the Indian Industry for a strong manufacturing hub in the country, adding that "We need to brand India" which can only be done with collective efforts.

The Minister was speaking at the India Manufacturing Leadership Forum: Viksit Bharat - Operationalising Make in India for the World organized by FICCI.

Emphasising the need for partnership within the industry, the Commerce and Industry Minister said that there is a need to engage within the industry not only with the international players.

"We need to brand India which we can only do collectively with all of you. We need to support each other. Industry needs to be a partner not only with international players. All of you need to support each other," the Union Minister said.

"An Indian company buying products from another Indian company actually helps to create that ecosystem, securing itself in the long run from any disruptions," he added.

Citing the ongoing global uncertainty and disruptions such as the Red Sea crisis, Goyal said that we have to be worried about the ongoing developments in the world, but at the same time, we need to offer solutions.

Pointing out at developing the manufacturing capacity, Goyal urged the industry to become an attractive manufacturing destination.

"Be a competitively very exciting manufacturing destination. Our manufacturers will write the story of developed India. I hope our engagements with all of our industry, friends, and manufacturers over a period of time help each other understand how we can support this beautiful manufacturing destination," he stated.

The Union Minister said that over the last few years, manufacturing has been at the core of India's development journey.

He said, "If we look at the numbers, we realize that we have stayed at about 15-16 per cent over the last almost 20 years, which in effect means that as the GDP is growing, we continue to grow manufacturing at about the same levels. So with the 7-8 per cent GDP growth, our manufacturing is growing at just about the same level, which at one level is understandable and is good that we are able to maintain this level."

The Union Minister further asked for the collaboration of government and industry as PM Narendra Modi in his third term will be looking at three times more action, and outcomes. He also urged the industry to come up with the ideas.

"On our part, we are working on ease of doing business but I very often also appeal to all of my industry friends. Please help us to help you. I need more ideas, we need more ideas, ideas, what we can do with the central government, what we can do with the states, what we can do with the local bodies. We need your engagement. We need your support. We need you to guide us in this journey to support the industry with ease of doing business," Goyal said.

