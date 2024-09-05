Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to lead stakeholder consultation on boosting fisheries exports in Vishakhapatnam

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, will lead a Stakeholder Consultation on Fisheries Export Promotion on September 6, in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, the consultation, organised by the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry, will focus on enhancing marine product (mp) farming and the value chain.

MoS Professor SP Singh Baghel, and MoS George Kurian, along with senior officials from various ministries and departments, are expected to attend.

The fisheries sector is a key pillar of India's economy, contributing to exports, food security, and the livelihoods of around 30 million people, particularly from marginalised groups.

India, the second-largest fish producer globally, achieved a record production of 17.5 million tons in 2022-23, accounting for 8 per cent of the world's total. The sector contributes 1.09 per cent to India's Gross Value Added (GVA) and over 6.724 per cent to agricultural GVA, highlighting its critical role in the economy.

With immense growth potential, the sector needs targeted policy and financial support for sustainable and inclusive development.

The Indian government has driven transformative change in the fisheries sector through schemes like PMMSY, FIDF, the Blue Revolution, and PMMKSSY, investing a record Rs 38,572 crore since 2015.

These initiatives have helped India become the second-largest fish producer globally. Despite challenges, India's seafood exports hit a record high in 2023-24, with 1.78 million tons shipped, valued at Rs 60,523.89 crore. Marine product cultivation and exports have also surged over the past decade, with exports more than doubling, from Rs 19,368 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 40,013.54 crore in 2023-24, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 14 per cent.

The Stakeholder Consultation aims to foster collaboration among fish farmers, industry leaders, policymakers, seafood exporters, and researchers. The focus will be on innovation, sustainability, and value addition to strengthen India's position in the global seafood market while promoting inclusive growth for coastal communities.

Participants will discuss best practices, sustainable aquaculture technologies, and infrastructure development to enhance productivity, ensure food safety, and improve traceability in the seafood export value chain. Additionally, the consultation will focus on expanding India's global footprint in seafood exports and boosting the livelihoods of fishers and coastal communities.

This initiative reaffirms the government's commitment to promoting the fisheries sector as a vital economic contributor and a key source of livelihood for millions. Through a collaborative and inclusive approach, the government aims to strengthen resilience and advance the nation's blue economy.

