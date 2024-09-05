Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to chair regional meeting on labour reforms and employment generation in Chandigarh

New Delhi [India], September 5 : A regional meeting of the northern States and Union Territories (UTs) Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh, chaired by Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, is scheduled to take place on September 6, in Chandigarh.

Organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, the meeting will focus on key issues such as labour reforms, the eShram National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW), and employment generation.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the session will be attended by Secretary, Labour and Employment, Sumita Dawra, along with senior officials from both the central and state/UT governments.

This meeting is part of a series of nationwide consultations organized by the Ministry with States/UTs. The first regional meeting in this series was held in Bengaluru on August 30, with participation from southern States/UTs including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. These consultations will continue until October 4.

Key topics to be discussed include the harmonization of draft rules under the Labour Codes, the establishment of the e-Shram portal as a 'One-Stop Solution' for providing social protection to unorganized workers, expanding coverage of Central welfare schemes to BoC workers, linking with educational institutions to create employment opportunities, measuring employment, and the National Career Service (NCS).

