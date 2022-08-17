UniPin Announces Retail Distribution Launch, Reaches More Gamers Across India

August 17: UniPin, the leading digital entertainment enabler in Southeast Asia, is delighted to announce its retail distribution launch in India this July. UniPin has been known to facilitate gamers with an easier top-up experience. Now, UniPin will be available in 100,000 retail stores across India to give Indian gamers an even safer and easier gaming top-up experience.

Digital content consumption has grown exponentially in India, with more users playing and paying for games and digital content than ever before. While UPI has changed the digital payment landscape in India, millions of gamers are still untouched by digital payments and prefer paying for goods and services using cash at retail touch points, especially in Tier 2 to Tier 6 cities. UniPin is addressing this demand by providing a seamless top-up experience in retail stores across India.

UniPin partners with some of the world’s leading global digital content and game publishers. This will allow digital content or gaming companies to reach out to their users directly via new product launch initiatives, novel promotions, innovative campaigns, etc. Gaming companies can access new customers and first-time paid users by providing innovative or introductory pricing. On the other hand, cash-paying consumers will get a safe, seamless, and convenient experience of purchasing their favourite game top-up and vouchers.

Akshay Sethi, Country Manager for UniPin India & South Asia, explains that UniPin’s strategy is to develop the largest omnichannel distribution network in India, covering all leading offline and online customer touchpoints.

“We are getting a lot of demand for this service from our partners and especially from users in Tier 2 to Tier 6 cities and hence are looking to expand to 500,000 stores by Dec 2022 covering over 90% of India’s Pin codes. We have a lot of experience successfully launching and scaling offline distribution service for game top-ups across South East Asia markets like Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Our technology and strong marketing capability will help gamers across India easily discover and seamlessly pay for their favourite games at their neighbourhood stores.” said Akshay.

All details regarding UniPin’s retail distribution in India can be accessed officially at www.unipin.com or Facebook UniPin India and Instagram @unipin_india.

About UniPin

UniPin (Universal Pin) is a leading digital entertainment service provider with more than ten years of experience, with 18.7 million active users in 33 countries worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive range of payment channels, UniPin provides electronic pins (UniPin Credits) that can be used across various games from various game publishers. For more information, please visit www.unipin.com.

