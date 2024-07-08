Unique AI-driven platform for children kick-started with an investment of one crore from Vardhan Group

Boostmychild (BMC) launches an AI-driven technology platform aligned with the NEP and NCF guidelines

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Every child is the most beautiful human for his parents. Every parent wants his child to be the most successful person in the world. But in most cases, the time crunch leaves the parents in deep grief about the development of their child. Boostmychild (BMC) has come forward to eradicate the grief of Parents. Boostmychild (BMC) is an AI-driven technology platform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines designed for Teachers and Parents for the holistic development of early year's children (0 to 8 years). A pre-seed funding of one Rs. Crore has been invested in this venture. Chairman of Vardhan Group Nitin Jawalkar and founder of Boostmychild Vipul Joshi shared this information in a press conference. Amrita Joshi, Co-founder of Boostmychild and Prof. Dr. Bhavana Ambudkar, Design Thinking expert were present at the occasion.

As per medical science, the brain develops after the 14th day of conceiving, when the child is in the shape of an embryo in the mother's womb. After that, every child develops differently acquiring different skills, talents, and abilities. In early childhood, the child absorbs everything in his persona. But parents’ contribution in shaping a child’s persona is almost 65%. The contribution of school is around 35%. Hence in the early childhood years from 0 to 8, the child needs a perfect blend of guided development including both of them viz, parents and school.

Boostmychild Pvt. Ltd., incorporated in Oct 2021, results from 4 years of focused Research & Development. The team comprises leading Child Psychologists, Pediatricians, Early Childhood Educators, and some of the brightest minds in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software Product Development.

The School Assessment Module (SAM) helps Teachers to assess their student's holistic development using a simple and intuitive user interface using their Smartphones, Tablets, or PCs. Boostmychild Mobile App allows parents to understand their child's 360-degree development in 6 categories and 21 areas. Using their propriety AI-driven Recommendations Engine the App weekly provides customized Parent-Child Activities, Worksheets & Parenting Guidelines specific to their child's developmental needs.

Boostmychild provides tailored learning experiences to meet the unique needs and interests of each child. It equips parents with a comprehensive tool to support their child’s development and growth. It empowers teachers with tools and resources for effective classroom management and instructional delivery. Parent-teacher collaboration is the most unique feature of Boostmychild. It helps school teachers to create digital portfolios of each student with digital report cards. Parents can connect with teachers, discuss their child’s progress, and seek guidance or clarification. This collaboration strengthens the home-school partnership, ensuring a unified approach to each child’s holistic development.

BMC also encourages parents to actively participate in their child’s education journey. Offer a wide range of fun and educational activities parents can enjoy with their child. These activities promote cognitive, physical, and social, emotional development, creating meaningful bonding experiences while supporting the skills and concepts taught in your classrooms. Parents and school teachers can monitor their child’s progress through our development tracking feature. It also provides parents with expert-approved articles, tips, and advice on early childhood development.

The BMC app is available in various languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, and Assamese. More regional languages are coming shortly. 360 Degree Coverage with 6 Categories & 21 Areas Conforming to NEP/NCF Standards. The BMC Allows Teachers to Focus on Personalized Teaching Multi-dimensional reports highly useful in PTM Discussions Branch/Area Wise Collated Data & Analysis Significantly reduce teacher's Time Customized Parent-Child Activities, Age-Specific Activity, Toolkits Child-Specific Parenting Guidelines and Integration with Existing School Apps.

Boostmychils is a brainchild of Vipul Joshi, a native of Pune for which an investment of Rs. One crore has been extended by the Vardhan group. It was incorporated in Oct.2021 and registered under DPITT, MSME. It is Funded by Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) in May 2023. BMC App has won the ECDF Award for ‘Innovation in Early Years Education’. This startup acquired a seed fund of Rs. 20 lakhs under the start-up India seed fund scheme in May 2023. Vipul Joshi is a brilliant software engineer, with a master’s in science from the US. The startup has a team of around 20 extraordinary minds and growing fast. More information can be sought at www.boostmychild.com. The BMC App is available free on the Google Play Stores.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor