Unique and notable tokens to consider this November - Avalanche, Hedera, and Rocketize Token

Are you looking for the best and most notable crypto projects to add to your portfolio at the end of 2022?

This year (2022) hasn't been very kind to the crypto market as it saw a huge crash in all the significant tokens and is still said to be experiencing a bear market.

You must have seen the batch of red candles spread all over the market. In these unforeseen circumstances, tokens with strong fundamentals, a loyal community, and unique ideas, survive the harsh times. This article has three potential candidates you can add to your portfolio after thorough research. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hedera (HBAR) are two of the strong contenders. Whereas is new, it has the making of a future giant. A more detailed overview of all three is stated below.

Avalanche (AVAX) - Making Move on the Crypto Market

Avalanche (AVAX) is a blockchain-operated platform that uses smart contracts to support other crypto projects, like Ethereum (ETH). It offers a high-speed transaction facility that can be used for PoS sales and micropayments. AVAX is its native token, used for transaction fees and platform fees to sustain the integrity of the AVAX ecosystem and the blockchains it supports. It is the direct competitor of ETH, but it prioritizes scalability and lightning-fast transactions.

According to reports, it can handle over 5000 transactions per second. Avalanche (AVAX) supports both decentralized apps and blockchains. All the transaction fees are burned from circulation to enable AVAX to become lesser over time to increase its value.

Hedera (HBAR) - The Security Driven Crypto

Hedera (HBAR) is a decentralized distributed network that works similarly to BTC and ETH but is fundamentally different from them. It is based on security and validation protocols that are more efficient than the ones typically used in blockchain networks. HBAR is its native token, used for transactions and other purposes on its blockchain. Hedera uses the Hashgragh technology, having several benefits over blockchain networks, such as there's no mining necessary, which makes it an eco-friendly token.

Hashgraph can operate the open ledger with the same security and validation process with higher performance and capacity. HBAR is the only token running on the Hashgraph algorithm. But it provides instructions, so other tokens can also benefit from this tech.

Introducing Rocketize Token (JATO)

Rocketize Token (JATO) is based on the concept of rockets and space theme. JATO is trying to expand its operations by finding a feasible way to connect different networks, including FTM, MATIC, BSC, and many others. It has a total supply of 100 trillion tokens, from which 30 trillion are reserved for presale. Rocketize token (JATO) is planning a deflation by burning the 2% tax taken on every transaction. JATO has the motto of "Dream work makes the Meme work" and has named its community Atomic Nation.

Buying guide for JATO tokens - Public Presale

To buy JATO tokens, you'll have to visit its website. The project is currently in the third presale stage, ending in a month. You can participate by registering with your correct information, and as soon as the account is created, connect your wallet and buy tokens to get a 60% bonus.

JATO is an emerging meme token with a rocket logo which, according to their whitepaper, is to take their users on an intergalactic journey (totally fictional). Rocketize Token (JATO) follows the steps of existing meme tokens but with better planning and more usage. Do your research on AVAX, HBAR, and JATO and accumulate according to your pocket.

If you are to make your first purchase of JATO tokens, you'll get a 70 per cent bonus, transferred directly to your connected wallet. Upon your second purchase, it will jump up to a 90% bonus. On the usage of BTC, BNB, or SHIB to buy Rocketize tokens (JATO), you'll get a bonus of 12% - 15%.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor