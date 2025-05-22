Uniquehire Unveils Strategic UAE Entry with Support from Tconsult and Dr. Bu Abdullah

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], May 22: Uniquehire, a pioneering global IT consulting and services firm, has formally expanded into the United Arab Emirates, marking a major step in its international growth strategy. The launch was made possible through a strategic collaboration with Tconsult, a leading UAE business enabler, and was officiated in the presence of the distinguished Emirati businessman Dr. Bu Abdullah, along with Mr. Sundeep Makthala, Chairman of Tconsult.

The event included the official unveiling of Uniquehire's UAE logo by Dr. Bu Abdullah, symbolizing the company's commitment to innovation and international collaboration. During a high-level strategic meeting, Uniquehire shared its visionary hiring model aimed at transforming global talent mobility.

"We are honored to mark this milestone with the support of Tconsult and Dr. Bu Abdullah. This partnership reflects our shared values of inclusion, innovation, and global impact," said Bala M, Founder & Director, and Vamshi Krishna, Founder & Managing Director of Uniquehire.

A Unique Global Talent Model

Staying true to its name, Uniquehire is set to revolutionize cross-border talent acquisition. With an ambitious plan to upskill and hire 10,000 international candidates by 2030, the company will partner with universities across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. International students will receive cutting-edge training and be placed into internship opportunities within India's thriving technology sector.

This model offers a mutually beneficial pathway: international students gain real-world experience in production environments, while Indian startups and SMEs benefit from access to globally diverse tech talentenhancing innovation and global market readiness.

"The future of global business lies in inclusive and borderless collaboration," said Sundeep Makthala, Chairman of Tconsult. "By bridging educational ecosystems and emerging businesses, this initiative builds a foundation for sustainable, skilled, and international-ready workforces."

Regional Launch, Global Vision

The UAE entry marks the first phase of Uniquehire's global hiring initiative. Starting with the Middle East, the company aims to replicate this model in other regions, fostering global integration in the talent landscape.

