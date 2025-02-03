United by Unique: Expert Advice on Personalized Cancer Care for World Cancer Day 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 3: On World Cancer Day, we come together to reflect on the progress made in the fight against cancer and the importance of personalized care. As cancer treatment continues to evolve, experts emphasize that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer sufficient. Personalized cancer care, which tailors treatment plans to the individual's unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and health needs, has emerged as a groundbreaking approach. In this article, we bring you expert advice on how this innovative approach is transforming the way we treat cancer, improving outcomes, and enhancing the quality of life for patients around the world.

1. Dr. Mangesh Patil, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Genito-Urinary Surgery), MNAMS (Generala Surgery), Robotic surgery training (USA), Head of Minimal Invasive Urology & Endourology, Consultant Urologist & Robotic Uro-Oncosurgeon (Robotic Surgery) - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, Saifee Hospital, Urocare Clinic, Andheri East, Mumbai

On World Cancer Day 2025, the theme "United by Unique" highlights the significance of personalized cancer care. As a robotic urooncosurgeon, I witness how tailored treatments revolutionize patient outcomes. Every cancer is unique, as is the person it affects. Personalized care recognizes this individuality by combining advanced diagnostics, robotic surgery, and precision medicine. Robotic surgery, with its precision and minimal invasiveness, plays a crucial role, especially in urological cancers. By integrating AI-driven diagnostics and genomic profiling, we identify the most effective treatment strategies, ensuring optimal tumor removal while preserving healthy tissue. This multidisciplinary approach, involving surgeons, oncologists, geneticists, and counselors, provides comprehensive supportphysically and emotionally. With cutting-edge technology like real-time imaging, we address cancer with unprecedented accuracy. On this World Cancer Day, let's reaffirm our commitment to personalized care. Through innovation and collaboration, we bring hope, healing, and a healthier future, one unique patient at a time.

2. Dr. Sanjay Gabhale, MBBS, MD (Respiratory Medicine), IDCCM, Consultant Pulmonologist and critical care specialist, Dr Gabhale's Chest Clinic, Moshi, Associate Professor, Dr. D Y Patil Medical College Hospital, Pimpri, Pune

World Cancer Day 2025 champions a powerful message: "United by Unique". This global initiative emphasizes that while cancer patients share a collective goal of reducing cancer's impact, each individual's journey is profoundly personal. The campaign highlights critical insights like, Every cancer experience is unique, with distinct emotional and medical landscapes, Health systems must prioritize individual needs and perspectives, Patients are more than their diagnosis - they are people with complex stories. The theme calls for a fundamental shift in healthcare, urging professionals to look beyond the disease and see the person. By uniting around personal experiences, the campaign aims to create more compassionate, patient-centered cancer care. On February 4th, people worldwide will come together to share stories, raise awareness, and demonstrate that while cancer journeys differ, hope and support are universal.

3. Dr. Aniket Mohite, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Hematology and Oncology, DNB Hematology, Fellowship in BMT at ACTREC Tata Memorial Hospital, Kharghar & Vancouver General Hospital, Canada, Chief Hematologist and BMT physician at Jehangir hospital, Pune & Director of Novo Solitaire Care , Kharadi, Pune

World Cancer Day - A Message from Dr. Aniket Mohite, Hematologist

Cancer isn't just a word or a diagnosis; it's something that millions of people are fighting every single day. On this World Cancer Day, let's all come together to raise awareness, talk about early detection, and emphasize the importance of getting treatment on time. Medical science has come a long way, and we now have powerful tools to fight cancer. But, the real strength still lies in awareness and prevention.

At Novo Solitaire Care, we're all about providing the best care with a personal touch. As a hematologist, I've seen firsthand how early diagnosis and the right treatment can truly change the outcome for a patient. That's why early check-ups are so importantthey can make all the difference.

It's not just about the treatment; it's also about supporting people emotionally and mentally. Novo Solitaire Care is here to make sure that everyone battling cancer feels heard, cared for, and never alone.

Remember, cancer is treatable when caught early. Make sure to get your regular check-ups, live a healthy lifestyle, and never ignore any symptoms. Together, we can make a real difference.

4. Dr. Kailash Naath Gupta, MD, DNB, MNAMS, FCCP, FIACM, Senior Consultant Chest Specialist (Pulmonologist), Director, Centre for Chest Diseases, New Delhi

On World Cancer Day 2025, Dr. Kailash Nath Gupta emphasizes the importance of personalized cancer care, particularly for patients dealing with cancers of the lungs and chest. With over 30 years of experience in treating respiratory diseases and tuberculosis, Dr. Gupta believes that individualized treatment plans are key to improving patient outcomes. He highlights that each patient's condition is unique, requiring tailored approaches that factor in their specific medical history, genetic makeup, and lifestyle.

Dr. Gupta stresses that advancements in diagnostic technologies and targeted therapies are transforming cancer care, especially in pulmonology. However, he also points out that the human aspect of caresuch as effective communication, empathy, and patient involvement in decision-makingis just as critical. As we mark World Cancer Day, Dr. Gupta calls for a united effort to make cancer care more personalized, accessible, and compassionate for all patients.

5. Dr. Lepakshi K, MD (Medicine) DNB (Medical Oncology) ECMO(Europe), Senior Medical Oncologist, Narayana Hospital, Mysore

The theme for World Cancer Day 2025 is "United by Unique". This theme highlights the importance of personalized care and the need to consider each person's unique needs. Personalized care is emerging tool on delivering better quality of care that is meaningful to the individual, supporting improvements in health and wellbeing. Everyone is different and will have different concerns when they are diagnosed with cancer, therefore we need to ensure that patients are treated as people and they have the opportunity to discuss all of their concerns and get the support.

Principles of Personalized Cancer Care

* Patient centered: Patients are treated as individuals with unique concerns and needs.

* Holistic: Patients' physical, emotional, practical, and social needs are addressed.

* Collaborative: Patients are actively involved in decisions about their care.

* Tailored: Treatments are customized to the patient's specific cancer.

* Supportive: Patients receive the support they need to manage their cancer.

* Educative: Patients are educated about personalized medicine so they can make informed choices.

6. Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh, MBBS, MD, DM Medical Oncology (Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai), ESMO Certified Medical Oncologist, Senior Consultant & HOD in Department of Medical Oncology at Paras Cancer Centre, Ranchi

Blood cancer, or hematologic cancer, affects the blood, bone marrow, or lymphatic system, with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma being the most common types. While it can be aggressive, advancements in medical research and treatment have significantly improved patient outcomes. Treatment typically includes chemotherapy, radiation, stem cell transplants, and targeted therapies. Promising new treatments like immunotherapy and CAR T-cell therapy are offering hope, even for patients who haven't responded to traditional treatments. Stem cell transplants can sometimes cure blood cancers by replacing damaged bone marrow with healthy cells, enabling the body to produce healthy blood. Early diagnosis is crucial for successful treatment, as regular check-ups and blood tests can lead to earlier intervention. While not all blood cancers are curable, many patients live full lives thanks to ongoing advancements. With continued research, the prognosis for blood cancer patients continues to improve, providing hope for brighter outcomes.

7. Dr. Shivakumar Uppala, MBBS, MS, MCH (Surgical Oncologist), FAIS, FMAS, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Medical Director at Trust in Hospital & Norgh Bangalore Hospital, Bangalore

On World Cancer Day 2025, the theme "United by Unique" highlights the shift toward personalized cancer care. Cancer is not a one-size-fits-all disease, and advancements in genomics and precision medicine now allow treatments tailored to an individual's genetic makeup. Dr. Shivakumar Uppala, a renowned surgical oncologist, emphasizes the importance of targeted therapies, such as HER2-targeted drugs for breast cancer and EGFR inhibitors for lung cancer, which improve survival rates while reducing side effects. Personalized care involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists working together to create a comprehensive treatment plan. Early and accurate diagnosis using tools like NGS and liquid biopsies is crucial in guiding treatment decisions. However, challenges remain, particularly in ensuring access to these advanced therapies worldwide. As we observe World Cancer Day, let us remember that cancer care is evolving, and through personalized treatments, we bring hope and healing to each unique patient.

8. Dr. B. Ravi Shankar, MD(CMC), MBA, DNB(RT), MRCP, ECMO (Medical Oncology), FESTRO (Rad One), PDCR, OCTT, Managing Director at Omega Hospital, Visakhapatnam

Cancer may be a part of the story, but it does not define ending. Strength is found not in the absence of fear, but in the courage to face it." Cancer is a battle that millions of people around the world face each day. While treatments and advancements continue to grow, the emotional, physical, and psychological toll of the disease remains significant. World Cancer Day is not just about raising awareness for prevention and treatment, but about honouring the strength and resilience of those who have been affected by cancerwhether as patients, survivors, caregivers, or supporters. On this day, we come together to recognize the power of hope and the importance of community in the fight against cancer. We acknowledge that the journey is never easy, but that in every struggle, there is an opportunity to stand united, share compassion, and offer support. Cancer may change the course of lives, but it cannot take away the will to live, to love, or to fight. Today, we remember those lost, celebrate the victories, and renew our commitment to the ongoing fight. Together, we are stronger.

9. Dr. Shakti Singh Deora, MDS, Head & Neck Cancer and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgeon, Director - Compass Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad Secretary- Asian Head Neck Cancer Foundation, Ahmedabad

Hope begins when you're awarerecognize the signs and show you care. Take action now, don't wait, and fight cancer with strength and resolve. Early detection is key, and regular check-ups can make all the difference. Act with courage, stay focused, and know that time is precious.

Cancer is a tough challenge, but so are we. With knowledge and support, we can overcome it together. Speak up, share information, and spread awarenessit can save lives. Strength, hope, and love will guide us through the toughest battles.

Support and kindness light the path, bringing hope to those in need. A single step, a simple choice, can change the course of someone's fate. Together, hand in hand, we can build a future where cancer doesn't define us, but rather our collective courage, awareness, and determination to overcome it.

10. Dr. Nitin Singhal, MS Mch Surgical Oncology (Tata Memorial Mumbai) Director Surgical Oncology, Compass Cancer Hospital and Neev Hospital, Senior Robotic / Laparoscopic and HIPEC Cancer Surgeon Ahmedabad

Oncosurgery has evolved significantly over the past decade, providing diverse treatment options for both early and advanced-stage cancer patients. Dr. Nitin Singhal, a leading oncosurgeon, has been at the forefront of these advancements, particularly in treating complex abdominal cancers, improving patient outcomes and offering renewed hope.

For early-stage patients, especially among the elderly and working population, there's an increasing focus on surgeries that prioritize painless, rapid recovery, minimizing both physical and psychological burdens. Dr. Singhal has pioneered the use of robotic-assisted surgery for cancers in the gastrointestinal, gynecological, and urological systems. This minimally invasive approach reduces scarring, blood loss, and recovery time, allowing patients to return to their routines quickly.

On the other end, techniques like Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) combined with Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) have transformed the treatment of advanced Stage 4 cancers involving the peritoneum, once deemed incurable. CRS removes visible tumors, followed by the application of heated chemotherapy directly in the abdomen, enhancing cancer cell destruction and significantly improving survival rates.

By combining robotic surgery and HIPEC, Dr. Singhal's approach not only extends life but also preserves quality of life. This dual focus on both survival and well-being is redefining the standards of cancer care, offering better outcomes and renewed hope for patients across the cancer spectrum.

11. Dr. Sandeep Roy, MD (Practice of Medicine), AEMT (Germany), Consultant, Integrative Oncology, Shreeji Medicity Super Speciality Hospital, Nashik, Maharashtra

Dr. Saandeep Roy, MD, AEMT (Germany), is a leading expert in Integrative Oncology, with over 25 years of experience and a global patient base spanning 44 countries. Currently a Consultant at Shreeji Medicity Super Speciality Hospital, Nashik, he specializes in combining traditional cancer treatments with complementary therapies to enhance patient outcomes. People from across India and around the world travel to Shreeji Medicity for cancer treatments under his expert care.

One of Dr. Roy's key approaches is mistletoe therapy, the second most studied complementary cancer treatment worldwide. Mistletoe extract stimulates the immune system and induces tumor cell death, showing promising results in clinical trials for improving disease control and quality of life, especially in advanced cancers.

Additionally, Dr. Roy utilizes hyperthermia, a therapy that uses heat to damage and kill cancer cells, often in conjunction with radiation. FDA-approved for certain cancers, it enhances the effectiveness of other treatments.

Dr. Roy also incorporates high-dose intravenous ascorbic acid, which has shown potential in targeting cancer cells, boosting immunity, and improving patient well-being. His holistic "Unity by Unique" approach ensures personalized care, blending modern and complementary therapies to improve both quality and length of life for cancer patients.

12. Dr. Karthik K Prasad, Lead Consultant - Surgical Oncologist, Sparsh hospital Yeshwantpur

Cancer affects millions of lives and is the second most leading cause of deaths worldwide. About 1/3rd of cancer related deaths can be prevented through early detection and treatment. Stigma associated with cancer and lack of awareness about early symptoms and screening is one of the main culprit in losing lives for cancer.

Every year on February 4th,We come together to recognize World Cancer Day to raising awareness, education and action to reduce the global effect of cancer. In 2025, the theme "United by Unique "serves as every individual's cancer journey is unique. However, our collective strength lies in uniting together to fight against the disease.

The gift of GIRFT

Getting it right first time is an initiative started in West and is critical because every decision, every moment matters. So seeking the right medical help at right time and timely decisions are important. Our goal should be to have fewer lives lost to cancer and create a future where cancer is preventable, treatable and ultimately curable.

