United Service Institution of India (USI) hosts Challenges Annual Forum on the Future of Peace Operations

The United Service Institute of India (USI) will be hosting the Challenges Annual Forum at their premises in New Delhi, on 6 and 7 October. In a world of growing geopolitical friction, USI of India will gather partners and key stakeholders from all over the world, to discuss how future multilateral peace operations can remain relevant and play a positive role in addressing emerging peace and security challenges.

This event is co-organised with the Challenges Forum International Secretariat, whose team has joined USI in Delhi, from Sweden. Around 100 participants from all over the world will unite for two days of constructive and fruitful elaborations, under the overarching theme of Future of Peace Operations.

In the run-up to the UN Secretary-General's New Agenda for Peace, the Challenges Annual Forum 2022 (CAF22) provides a unique opportunity to global partners, policymakers, scholars, practitioners, and civil society representatives to engage in high-level discussions as well as dialogue-driven sessions that aim at identifying effective solutions to UN peace operations.

The flowing three sub-themes have been chosen for extensive deliberations:

- Preventive Deployment in Diplomacy

- Protecting the Protectors

- Protection of Civilians in Peace Operation

The open sessions with a keynote address and high-level panels will be live streamed and available online:

The Challenges Forum's partners come from a wide variety of partners including major troop, police and financial contributing countries, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. It consists of over 50 government departments, organizations and institutions from 24 countries around the world. The Annual Forum is hosted by the Challenges Forum partners on a rotating basis.

The Challenges Forum provides an impartial and informal platform for dialogue, to contribute to the enhancement of the international capability and capacities to plan, conduct and evaluate multilateral peace operations.

Contact:

Maj Gen PK Goswami, Deputy Director of United Service Institution of India,dydirector@usiofindia.org

Pernilla Ryden, Director Challenges Forum International Secretariat,pernilla.ryden@challengesforum.org

Susanna Ahlfors, Event and Communication Officer, Challenges Forum International Secretariat, susanna.ahlfors@challengesforum.org

More information is available on:

