United Sikhs lauds the recognition of Vaisakhi at the Texas State Capitol

The Capitol of Texas resounds with a Vaisakhi resolution recognizing Sikhs, thier contributions, thier faith and thier sovereignty.

Chandigarh (India), April 19: After the Proclamation of Vaisakhi at the Texas State Capitol, a presentation was done followed by a press conference. This was historic as it was the first time Sikhs were guests who were honored in such a way. Sikhs were invited to the gallery to view the historic event in person, they saw the reading of the Proclamation, the importance of Vaisakhi and were subsequently recognized with a standing ovation from the Legislature.

This builds momentum and creates outreach which paves the way for a more robust and vibrant future for our children. This creates documentation in regards to the distinct and sovereign principles of the Sikh faith.

A Director of UNITED SIKHS thanked the people who assisted, participated and worked to get this recognition accomplished.

Community members from across Texas including Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio participated.

