Universal AI University Unveils a New Mascot Hawk AI at its 13th Convocation Ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Universal AI University, India's first University to provide an Artificial Intelligence curriculum for undergraduate and post-graduate programmes, today hosted its 13th Convocation at its sprawling ‘Green' Campus at Karjat near Mumbai. The Convocation was held for the graduating class of 2024.

The Convocation ceremony marked the illustrious presence of Padma Bhushan Shri Gulzar Sahab, the doyen of poetry and a celebrated filmmaker, as the Distinguished Guest of Honour and Shri Anuj Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited as the Chief Guest.

The major highlight of the Convocation was the launch of Universal AI University's new mascot, ‘ Hawk AI'. Inspired by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, a warrior, poet and philosopher who would carry a Hawk perched on his hands which is considered a symbol of heightened awareness, the ebb and flow of the Guru, the new mascot ‘Hawk AI' would symbolised the attributes of Universal AI University's mission to embrace the ever -soaring heights of new-age global education with standards, ethics, environment at its core in AI – led education. The mascot was unveiled by Padma Bhushan Shri Gulzar Sahab. The slogan set, as a Cheer with the new mascot in motion was ‘Soar High, Soar Far, Soar Fast, Soar Strong'.

Presiding over the Convocation, Shri Gulzar said, “The serene campus of Universal AI University is well poised to nurture the young talent with its new-age artificial intelligence-led curriculum. Artificial intelligence is coming to an age and the Universal AI University is leading by example by introducing such curricula that will shape up careers of budding students. The AI-led academics would enhance the basic intelligence of the students to a more profound one that transcends beyond the normal levels of thinking. The students should unleash their power of learning by being into such a campus where global education is imparted.”

Shri Anuj Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited oriented the degree-holders about the success mantra of setting a career graph and meet the industry standards. He said, “The industry environment in India and globally is fast changing. From right learning to right placements, the aspiring minds should adapt and be resilient to new-age industry demands while keeping abreast with evolving technologies and a holistic understanding of multiple facets of business functions, as the change is the only constant and it has to be instant.”

Delighted to host the Convocation Ceremony for the successful graduating class of 2024, Prof Tarundeep Singh Anand, Founder and Chancellor of Universal AI University said, “Our esteemed status as India’s premier AI University lends unparalleled credibility to the programmes we run. With a commitment to producing industry-ready professionals with AI embedded talent, these curricula give students a completely transformative learning experience that not only keeps them ahead of their peers; but also empowers them to unleash their fullest potential by keeping human values at the heart. Set to imbibe the new-age, AI-driven curriculum for the young minds, we are emphasising upon an experiential learning pedagogy where practical and academic knowledge are given equal weightage.”

A total of 350 students who passed out across different programs in received their degrees at this convocation.

On the occasion, certain prestigious awards were also conferred upon the deserving students. The best students were awarded with the ‘Students of the Year' Award while the most prestigious ‘Tejinder Kaur Best Scholar of the Year 2024' was bestowed upon the scholar students in the batch of 2024.

The B-school at the Universal AI University offers the AICTE-approved MBA programmes, which provide top-notch placements. It also offers international MBA courses.

With a specially designed curriculum in the field of Artificial Intelligence, the University has tailored special Undergraduate and Post Graduate programmes in AI and Future Technologies. It has also designed other new-age courses such as Liberal Arts and Humanities, Design, B. Tech. CS in AI and ML / Data Science, Sound Engineering, Audio & Music Production and Management.

