Universal Music India's VYRL Haryanvi signs an exclusive deal with Haryanvi rap star DG Immortals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (/PNN): Universal Music India is proud to announce the signing of the emerging Haryanvi star DG Immortals as an exclusive artist to their roster. This collaboration between the label and the new emerging superstar of rap marks a significant milestone in his career and expands his creative relationship with the music industry leader.

DG Immortals gained recognition after his song "Bad Guy" went viral on social media, which led to further exciting collaborations for a web series called NCR Days. His latest viral hit "Kaleshi Chori" has stormed the music and social media platforms and has shot to the top of the Billboard charts in India and cracked the top 10 on the global Spotify charts, as well as charting at No. 1 on Shazam's top 200 India charts for months, cementing his status as one of the most sought-after artists in the nation.

"I am excited to embark on this new chapter in my career and look forward to new challenges ahead as an artist," said DG Immortals, who started his rapping career in 2008 after attending Bohemia's show. With over a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked with many prominent figures.

"I am honored to be a part of a prestigious label like Universal Music, whose legacy in music speaks for itself. I see this coming together as an opportunity to amplify my music career and take Indian regional rap music beyond the usual diaspora audiences and sample it within a global demographic," added DG Immortals.

Sanujeet Bhujabal, EVP and Head of Content, Universal Music India, said, "We are excited to welcome DG Immortals, an emerging Haryanvi star, to the Universal family. His exceptional talent and unique sound make him an exciting addition to our repertoire, and we are eager to introduce his music to a larger fanbase. Our commitment at Universal Music is to provide a platform for young and talented artists like DG Immortals to appeal to a wider audience and amplify their potential and success."

Universal Music India is excited to have DG Immortals on board and looks forward to this partnership leading to greater heights of success and recognition for both the label and the artist.

