University Living and Londonist DMC collaborate to create a new venture - Uninist, offering flexible housing solutions for students

New Delhi [India], June 20: Thousands of students who move out of their hometowns for higher education are unable to find accommodation suited to their requirements. Understanding their predicament and on a quest to solve it, University Living, a leading global student housing platform, has partnered with Londonist DMC, an award-winning student accommodation agency, to create Uninist to offer tailored housing solutions for students.

Uninist, a collaborative effort between University Living and Londonist DMC, has been created to cater to the ever-changing needs of students and bridge the existing housing market divide. Offering a range of flexible tenancy options, Uninist allows students to customize their lease terms to fit their individual requirements. The recently launched platform offers contemporary, well-maintained properties situated in prime locations. These properties are conveniently located near universities/colleges and various amenities, ensuring easy access. Additionally, they boast excellent connectivity through public transportation networks.

Uninist aims to redefine and revolutionize flexible student living by prioritizing innovation and catering to the individual needs of students. With a range of room configurations and flexible payment plans, including short-term and long-term options, Uninist enables students to customize their living arrangements according to their specific requirements.

Mayank Maheshwari, COO of University Living, said, "University Living has over a decade of experience handling and expanding globally, especially in and around the UK, catering to 110+ nationalities globally. It's the perfect combination; Londonist brings the expertise on the on-ground operations, and University Living brings in the market intel for outside London, a flawless way to conquer the rest of the UK for the flexible contracts. University Living has been providing safe and secure premium accommodation in and around universities to students worldwide"

"At Londonist, we are passionate about helping students thrive, and our flexible housing options empower students to create their ideal living experience. We are also incredibly proud to have provided access to the top cities in the UK, and we have always been striving to deliver the best experience for students around the globe. Student wellbeing is at the heart of what we do. Uninist will ensure that students have a holistic and pleasant experience during their stay and will create a home away from home for them. Our spaces to study, exercise, socialise and relax will ensure the best journey for all students," added Asim Erturk, Managing Director of Londonist DMC.

University Living Accommodation is a community-based global student housing managed marketplace, providing students with safe, comfortable, and affordable accommodation options across different countries. They are a leading global provider and a pioneer of student accommodation in the Indian subcontinent, with an inventory of around 1.75 million beds in 300+ international student popular cities across the UK, Ireland, Australia, Europe, USA and Canada covering 1000+ global universities.

The company generates annual traffic of 8 Million annually and has assisted 2 Million students to date from 110 nationalities. University Living has built an organic marketplace for student accommodation, and the focus has always been to stay ahead of the curve, which makes the company a tech-enabled and content-led product. UL is an award-winning organisation with a GBV of 500 million, and more than 15 million nights in just 7 years. Being a category creator with a decade of experience, the company offers hassle-free booking services, transparent pricing, and 24/7 assistance to ensure a seamless post-admission experience for students.

Londonist DMC is a multi-award-winning student accommodation agency with offices in London, Turkey, and China. Since 2013, we have provided clients with short and long-term accommodation, from 2 to 51 weeks. We pride ourselves on delivering a five-star service by making students feel at home away from home. It is achieved with the help of an inspired team, innovative technology, and intentional partnerships.

