University of Aberdeen Opens Admissions for First Mumbai Campus Cohort; Launches Pioneer Scholarship of Rs. 2 Lakh for All Students Applying by Jan 31

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: The University of Aberdeen, founded in 1495 and among the world's oldest and most prestigious centres of learning, today announced the opening of admissions for its Mumbai campus for the inaugural September 2026 intake. The announcement was made by Professor Peter Edwards, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University, during a visit to Mumbai where he formally inaugurated the development of the campus site in Powai, marking a key milestone towards the official opening of the University of Aberdeen's campus before August 2026.

As part of its India launch, Professor Edwards unveiled the Aberdeen Pioneer Scholarship, to support talented students to access academic excellence. The scholarship programme will provide a Rs. 2 lakh tuition fee waiver to all eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students who apply by 31 January 2026 and are accepted to enroll in September 2026. The scholarship amount will be deducted directly from the tuition fees and indicated in the acceptance letter from the University.

Academic Programmes

At the undergraduate level, Aberdeen will offer the courses under the Scottish four-year degree structure, giving students two foundational years followed by specialisation at the end of the second year. Initial undergraduate programmes include BSc Data Science (Hons), BSc Computing Science (Hons), MA Economics (Hons) and MA Business Management (Hons). All programmes will be delivered in line with the University's UK academic standards, with students graduating with a UK-accredited degree awarded by the University of Aberdeen.

Responding to India's rising demand for specialised technical expertise, the University will also introduce a one-year MSc in Artificial Intelligence and MBA. With AI expected to add $1.7 trillion to the Indian economy by 2035, the programme is designed to equip graduates with future-ready skills.

The one-year MBA is designed for professionals with a minimum of two years' work experience and offers an accelerated pathway to leadership development. One-year MBA programmes remain relatively uncommon in India, at a time when working professionals are increasingly seeking shorter, career-aligned postgraduate pathways.

During his visit, Professor Edwards also chaired a leadership roundtable on the impact of artificial intelligence on early-career talent, bringing together industry leaders to discuss how universities and employers can better prepare graduates for an AI-driven workplace.

As part of the University of Aberdeen's broader commitment to strengthening industry-academia collaboration in India, four strategic MoUs were signed. The first, with TEAM (Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai), aims to advance a shared vision of nurturing entrepreneurial talent in the region. The second, with GOQii, an AI-powered preventive health-tech and longevity platform, and the third with InvestorAi, an AI-powered investment platform co-founded by University alumnus Bruce Keith. In addition, the University signed an MoU with The Akanksha Foundation to enable students from low-income communities to access the University of Aberdeen's high-quality education in Mumbai. These collaborations reinforce the University's focus on building meaningful industry partnerships that support experiential learning, innovation, and career-ready education for students.

Professor Peter Edwards, Principal & Vice-Chancellor, University of Aberdeen, said, "For more than five centuries, the University of Aberdeen has stood for academic excellence, purpose-driven learning, and global engagement. Our entry into India reflects our commitment to delivering world-class, future-focused education to one of the world's most dynamic talent ecosystems. The MoU with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) marks an important milestone towards the establishment of the University's future campus at the proposed Educity, and further strengthening our long-term partnership with India. As we prepare to welcome our first cohort, we look forward to building a globally connected academic community and working closely with stakeholders to foster meaningful collaborations that support India's education and innovation ambitions."

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India at the British Council, said, "I congratulate the University of Aberdeen on opening admissions for its Mumbai campus. International campuses are aligned with the priorities of the UK-India Vision 2035 and the National Education Policy 2020, and will expand access to globally recognised education, strengthening academic collaboration, and creating meaningful opportunities for students and educators. As the first Scottish university to be granted permission to establish a campus in India, Aberdeen's entry reflects the growing trust and shared ambition between India and the UK."

Harjinder Kang, British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India and His Majesty's Trade Commissioner to South Asia, said, "The University of Aberdeen opening its first Indian campus in Mumbai brings the India-UK Vision 2035 to life. As the first Scottish university to take this step, Aberdeen is expanding access to world-class UK degrees and equipping young people with future-ready skills in AI, data, and business. This is what our education partnership looks like in action - a shared commitment to nurture the next generation of global talent."

Ranked 18th in the UK (Guardian University Guide 2026), Top 250 globally (The World University Rankings 2026), and 83rd for sustainability worldwide (QS 2026), the University of Aberdeen brings over five centuries of academic excellence, five Nobel laureates and an EQUIS-accredited Business School to India's rapidly evolving higher education ecosystem. Its India entry is anchored in UK-accredited degrees, global academic rankings and the four-year Scottish undergraduate model, bringing a distinctive approach to higher education in the country.

Further information on programmes, admissions and scholarships is available on the University's India Campus website: University of Aberdeen Mumbai | Study Here.

About the University of Aberdeen

Founded in 1495, the University of Aberdeen is the fifth oldest in the UK and holds an ancient tradition of modern thinking that has sparked lasting change for over 530 years. With education and active research delivered across 12 schools, our diverse community of over 130 nationalities and 14,500 students come together to create real-world change across five key interdisciplinary areas: Energy Transition, Social Inclusion and Cultural Diversity, Environment and Biodiversity, Data and Artificial Intelligence; and Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing. At the heart of this interdisciplinary mindset is a supportive and welcoming community, underpinned by our state-of-the-art learning environments and vibrant locations.

