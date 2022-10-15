University of East London (UEL) to celebrate its 125th anniversary of the pioneering career-led university in 2023

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 15: The University Of East London (UEL), London’s pioneering career-led university since 1898, will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2023.

UEL’s Career Zone team, which has forged extensive progressive links with the major industries and employers in the Greater London area, was recently honoured with the “Best Employability Strategy 2022” award at the National Graduate Recruitment Awards ceremony, and the university was named the “Rising Star in UK Higher Education” by Time magazine in 2019.

UEL’s Vision 2028 outlines the university’s commitment to providing students with a cutting-edge educational experience that combines the highest standards of education with meaningful work placements and industry networking opportunities. This vision has helped UEL rise to the ranks of the world’s top 250 young universities. This powerful combination will have a significant impact on the next generation’s potential leaders and business owners.

Every Indian student has the dream of realizing his or her full potential and making a difference in the world by pioneering new ways of living, working, and thinking. The University Of East London (UEL) is ideally situated to help students achieve their professional goals by providing a wide range of programmes with an eye toward the future.

Daniel Cuffe, UEL’s Director of Recruitment, and Pavel Bawa, UEL’s Senior Regional Manager of South Asia, are now on a cross-country trip to India to meet with and get insight from the country’s up-and-coming leaders. In a recent trip to Gujarat, top UEL executives had the opportunity to network with local agents and prospective students. Global Colliance, platinum partners of the institution, hosted them during their stay in Vadodara.

“Whilst we worked hard to facilitate educational progress during the pandemic and have seen strong academic outcome improvements, the distance created by not being able to be together in shared spaces really impacted our collective sense of belonging to the amazing UEL community,” said Daniel Cuffe.

During the 2022–2023 academic years, he says, “we have a chance to make learning at UEL more engaging by putting human interaction at the centre of the development of academic, career-related, and personal skills.”

“We continue positively on our vision 2028 journey for the year ahead, driving us towards the forefront of careers-led Education, preparing our students for the jobs and opportunities of the future and advancing that future inclusively and sustainably,” says Daniel.

In the penultimate days leading up to our 125th anniversary, we are in the final stages of planning. In 2023, the University as a whole will have been a part of the world for 125 years, a period filled with groundbreaking careers and innovative solutions to the challenges of a rapidly developing world. According to Pavel Bawa, “we have a year packed with interesting and engaging activities building up to the anniversary date itself and the commencement of our Global Futures Strategic investment programme into future research and impact.” This programme will kick off in October 2023.

According to Pavel, “our ambitious but achievable ambition is to become the top careers-focused, entrepreneurial university in the UK, one which both prepares our students for the occupations of the future and delivers the innovation to drive that future sustainably and inclusively.”

