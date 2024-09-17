University of Melbourne launches centre in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 17 : The University of Melbourne, a premier government-run institute in Australia, has opened a centre in Delhi, marking a significant expansion of its global presence.

The Melbourne Global Centre - Delhi is strategically located in the heart of the Indian national capital. The Centre will facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange across education, research, industry, and the community, serving as the University's central hub in India.

The Melbourne Global Centre is not designed for teaching or as an offshore campus. Instead, it is focused on enriching current and future initiatives within India for greater sustainable impact.

As the University continues to deepen its ties within India, the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi represents a firm commitment to support India in its long-term academic and research aspirations.

As a centralised hub for collaboration, the Centre will lay the foundations for future generations of scholars and researchers, forging new bilateral connections and facilitating meaningful educational and cultural exchanges well into the future.

A delegation of the University of Melbourne visited India to enhance partnerships and engagement with local students, alumni, government officials, and educational partners.

The Delhi centre will also enable the Australian university to showcase its extensive educational offerings, research, and community engagement programs. The Centre will feature cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lecture series, serving as a platform to connect research with Indian corporations, industry partners and academic institutions.

"Building on institutional partnerships that span up to 16 years, we are dedicated to empowering and enhancing capacity within India, aligning with our mission to collaboratively benefit society through education and research," said Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), University of Melbourne.

"The Melbourne Global Centre - Delhi embodies our partnership model in India, fostering capacity building and collaboration through mutually beneficial relationships that address the educational needs of this region," Professor Wesley said.

Established in 1853, the University of Melbourne is ranked number one in Australia, 13th globally, and 8th in terms of graduate employability worldwide, the university's website cited QS World University Rankings 2025/QS Graduate Employability 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor