Uniza Healthcare strengthens Derma range, launches Aurelius, Gold and Collagen Serum Mask

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 2: Ahmedabad-based young pharma company offering innovative healthcare products, Uniza Healthcare has launched Aurelius, Gold and Collagen Serum Mask to strengthen its evolving dermatology range. South Korean brand, Aurelius is launched first time in India in an exclusive tie-up with Uniza Healthcare and will be available on doctor’s prescription only. The company has launched over 15 products in the dermatology segment, many in collaboration with global companies in Anti-Fungal, Haircare, Skincare, Antibiotics, Anti allergic, Nutraceuticals etc.

Soaked with clinical actives, Aurelius, Gold and Collagen Serum Mask nourishes the skin, improves skin elasticity, provides even skin tone, prevents sagging. It also helps slow down the skin’s collagen depletion, activates the skin metabolism, stimulates collagen production and improves skin firmness and elasticity and improves skin dullness.

Highlights:-

- Company operates in four divisions – Dermatology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Cardio-Diabetic & Export

- In just two years commercial operations crossed Rs. 100 crore in sales in FY22, Filed 200 plus dossiers

- In a short span of 2 years of commercial operations, the Uniza group has achieved sales of over Rs. 100 crores, 8 international accreditations, 50 plus products registration and started exports to 14 countries

- Planning to submit 300 plus product dossiers in 2023 and EU GMP Inspection by 2024 for its Kadi Plant

A pharmaceutical venture of PASHUPATI GROUP, UNIZA Healthcare is started by stalwarts of the pharma industry with a mission to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life by offering Innovative Healthcare Products. The company currently operates in four divisions – Dermatology, Respiratory, Gynaecology and Cardio-Diabetic with 100% prescription-based products. Company has a strong field team of 1000 plus people across 26 states and 6 UT’s driving the growth at Uniza.

Uniza Healthcare launched its dermatology segment – Uniskin in August 2020 with an endeavour to bring the best of global hair and skin care products to India and has launched innovative products i.e Schones, Vitellus, BCover, Lusana, Harklur, Keratiza, Dermtone, Latnar & Liteza gold in partnership with global companies.

Saurin Parikh, CMD, Uniza & Pashupati Group, said, “Started with a vision to be one of the leading Global Healthcare company with a robust product pipeline through Innovation, R&D and Quality Excellence, UNIZA group is slowly and steadily making its presence felt in the Indian Pharmaceutical sector. In a short span of 2 years of commercial operations, the Uniza group has achieved sales of over Rs. 100 crores, received 8 international accreditations, received 50 products registration in various countries, under registration 175 product dossiers in international markets, and started exports to more than 14 countries.”

Sreekanth Seshadri, CEO and Managing Partner, Uniza Healthcare, said, “Company has launched more than 170 SKU’s with five launches which are first time in India products in-licensed from USA, Canada and South Korean companies. The company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kadi in Mehsana, Gujarat which is WHO-GMP approved and built as per EU guidelines to cater to domestic as well as international markets. In the current financial year, the company is planning to go for EU-GMP inspection in 2024 and achieve 300 plus dossiers submission.”

Company's key brands include Amrofast (antifungal cream), Schones (Hair Serum), Vitellus (Vitiligo management), Unimyco (antifungal tablets), Unizuva (Cholesterol management), Ironergy (Anaemia treatment), Pregafem (Hormone for Pregnancy support) & Unipuff (Antiasthmatic) which have been the front runners in their respective field. Several brands of the company have crossed annual sales of Rs. 2 crore within the first year of launch across therapies.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor