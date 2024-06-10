Unleash Kolkata's marketing might! Adgully gears up for CMOs' Charcha Kolkata chapter

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 10: Adgully, the leading media platform for the marketing, media, and advertising (M&A) industries, has announced the second edition of CMOs' Charcha - Kolkata Chapter and the inaugural edition of Marketing and Advertising Awards [MAA Awards] - East and North-East India.

This marquee event, designed exclusively for marketing professionals, promises to be a powerhouse of knowledge, inspiration, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The event will take place on June 14 at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata.

Presented by Segumento, powered by The Telegraph, with growth partner Mobavenue, technology partner Hybrid, communication partner Teamology, radio partner 91.9 Friends FM, outdoor partner Karukrit, and gifting partner as Ovenly Baked, association partner as Public Relations Society of India - Kolkata Chapter, and Explurger as lanyard partner, CMOs' Charcha Kolkata chapter serves as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue.

Industry experts, thought leaders, and visionaries share their invaluable knowledge and experiences. Attendees can delve into the latest marketing trends, challenges, and innovations that are transforming the landscape.

Speakers include:

- Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India

- Boria Majumdar, Journalist, author and founder of RevSportz

- Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head (India), Hybrid

- Jimmy Tangree, Head, 91.9 Friends FM

- Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, Advertising Standards Council of India.

Also popular actors - Nussrat Jahan and Priyanka Sarkar.

While the event brings pan-India marketing insights, it has a dedicated focus on trends, challenges, and opportunities specific to the East and North-East markets. Through workshops, keynotes, and panel discussions, attendees gain practical takeaways and real-world examples to implement successful marketing campaigns in the Kolkata market.

What makes this edition of CMOs' Charcha special is the debut of the Marketing and Advertising Awards (MAA)! The awards are designed to recognize and honor the brilliance and impact of marketing professionals and agencies that demonstrate excellence within specific regions. MAA aims to spotlight exceptional work within specific geographic areas, promoting innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in marketing and advertising strategies. By focusing on regional excellence, we honor the diverse talents shaping the industry.

"CMOs' Charcha is more than just a conference; it's a celebration of the marketing industry's collective brilliance, especially here in Kolkata," says Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO of Adgully. "We are committed to fostering a platform where the sharp minds of Kolkata's marketing scene can convene, share best practices specific to our eastern region's strengths and challenges, and ignite the future of marketing together. This is a unique opportunity to showcase Kolkata's marketing prowess on a national stage and learn from the best across India."

Held across four major cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore - CMOs' Charcha brings together a nationwide audience of marketing professionals. The event promises an unforgettable experience, packed with thought-provoking sessions, insightful discussions, and the chance to connect with industry leaders.

One of the most significant hallmarks of CMOs' Charcha is the unparalleled networking opportunities it offers. The event brings together a diverse community of marketing professionals, including CMOs, PR professionals, brand managers, digital marketers, advertising executives, and more. This fosters an environment of camaraderie where attendees can connect with peers, learn from industry leaders, and explore potential collaborations.

Registrations are open for entrepreneurs and professionals in the media and marketing industry - https://adgully.com/cmo

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor