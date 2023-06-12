Unleashing the Thrills: Rally of Arunachal 2023 set to ignite the 2nd round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship

NewsVoir

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 12: The Motorsports Club of Arunachal, in association with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), has announced the Rally of Arunachal 2023, the second round of the highly anticipated Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship. This prestigious event has been organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Govt. of Arunachal, headed by Lhakpa Tsering, President of the Motorsports Club of Arunachal.

Tsering quotes, "We are proud to hold the 5th Rally of Arunachal INRC in Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal is already established as a driving destination of the Northeast because of events like this. This championship is bound to go a long way in boosting adventure tourism in the state."

The event brings together rally enthusiasts from all corners of the country, showcasing the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh while providing a platform for the nation's top rally drivers to demonstrate their exceptional skills.

The Rally of Arunachal 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 13th, 2023, in Itanagar, with a massive field of 51 entries so far, the highest seen in the North East, and will offer an adrenaline-fueled experience like no other. The event will commence with the ceremonial start at the Legislative Assembly Complex in Itanagar at 4:30 p.m.

The thrilling event is set to showcase the skill and determination of rally drivers across multiple categories, including INRC, INRC 2, INRC 3, INRC 4, Gypsy Class, JINRC (Junior INRC), and Women's Class.

Speaking about the event, Premnath K. of Blueband Sports said, "It is truly encouraging to witness the overwhelming response the INRC has received this year, with a record number of entries representing the absolute cream of rallying talent from all corners of our nation. We are committed to making the INRC bigger, better, and more captivating for competitors and the audience. With a series of six rounds scheduled across India, alongside various other initiatives, we aim to elevate the stature and allure of the INRC."

The three-day event will take place on June 14th, with the track spanning from Holongi to Chimpu Itanagar. The adrenaline-fueled action will kick off at 11:00 a.m. and continue until 8:00 p.m., offering spectators an unforgettable experience. As dusk falls, the excitement will intensify with a thrilling night spectator stage inside the city, starting at 8:00 p.m. and concluding at 11:30 p.m., taking participants from Zero Point to the "C" sector.

The Rally of Arunachal 2023 boasts an impressive lineup of renowned drivers who are set to unleash their skills on challenging terrain. Leading the pack is the reigning national champion from Chennai, the formidable Arjun Rao Aroor, and Satish Rajagopal of Mandovi Racing. The legendary Gaurav Gill is joining ranks, a seven-time national champion, and a three-time APRC champion teaming up with his co-driver, Aniruddha Rangnekar. The Arka Sports Team of Karna Kadur-Kumar Ramaswamy and Amittrajit Ghosh-Ashwin Naik will challenge them.

For the benefit of followers, real-time results will be available on live.chronopulse.com. The podium ceremony will be held at Ziro on June 16th at 11:30 a.m.

