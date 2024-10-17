Unlock the Festive Glow at Home with VLCC's 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar' Campaign

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 17: VLCC, a wellness and beauty industry pioneer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new campaign, 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar.' Designed to bring salon-like experience directly to consumer's homes, this campaign highlights VLCC's innovative facial kits and an array of skincare products that can be conveniently ordered through leading quick commerce and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Others.

As the festive season approaches, everyone wants to look their best. With the 'SalonWalaGlowathome,' VLCC is empowering consumers to achieve the desired look without the hassle of salon visits. Whether it's a rejuvenating facial kit or a manicure-pedicure kit, VLCC offers everything needed for a complete at-home beauty regimen.

"At VLCC, we understand the importance of looking and feeling great, especially during the festive season. With 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar', we are excited to provide our customers with easy access to high-quality products that can help them achieve Salon-like glow. We hope and aim to ensure that everyone can enjoy our products at their convenience," said Aditya Sandhu, Chief Business Officer, Personal care business at VLCC.

As part of the campaign, VLCC is offering special discounts and promotions on select products, making it easier for everyone to indulge in self-care. With the festive season just around the corner, discover the joy of glowing skin with VLCC's 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar' and celebrate this season looking your best.

About VLCC:

Founded by Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra as a beauty and weight management services centre in 1989, the VLCC group was incorporated in 1996 and is among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the Skincare, Beauty & Wellness Industry in India. Since inception, the VLCC Group's mission has been to transform lives by making Skincare, Beauty and Wellness accessible to all. In over 34 years of operation, the VLCC brand has become synonymous with Skincare and Beauty in Indian households.

Today, VLCC enjoys a high level of consumer trust and is widely recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of services and products. The VLCC Group's operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya, with a staff strength of over 3,000 skilled professionals, including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, cosmetologists and wellness counsellors.

Carlyle, a global investment firm with US$ 369bn in Assets Under Management, announced a strategic partnership with VLCC through the acquisition of majority stake in the company in Dec 2022. Globally, Carlyle's private equity funds have well-established experience investing in the consumer and retail sectors, as well as consumer tech, including investments in Beauty counter, Every Man Jack, Grand Foods China (McDonald's China franchisee), Golden Goose, Delhivery, among others.

