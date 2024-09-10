"Unlocking Emotions" by Anup Kapoor - A Journey Through the Heart's Landscape

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Clever Fox Publishing is delighted to announce the release of "Unlocking Emotions," a heartfelt collection of Hindi poetry by Anup Kapoor. Enhanced by the illustrations of Malathi UN and translated by Manoj Nair, this evocative anthology invites readers on a deep exploration of the human spirit, filled with love, loss, hope, and resilience.

This book is a remarkable collection of poetry that captures the diverse emotions, experiences, and moments defining our human journey. Through these verses, readers will go through a journey where words come alive, and emotions are painted with bright strokes. Anup Kapoor's debut collection showcases the power of poetry in its purest form.

Within these pages, each poem serves as a mirror, reflecting the complexities of our innermost selves. The collection comprises themes of love, loss, hope, resilience, and the timeless quest for meaning. From the delicate petals of romance to the rugged terrain of introspection, these poems invite readers to explore the full spectrum of human experience.

"Unlocking Emotions" goes beyond words; it is a complete sensory experience. Accompanied by the evocative sketches of Malathi UN, the poetry comes to life with visual interpretations that enrich the reading experience. These illustrations complement the themes and emotions expressed in the poems, providing an additional layer of depth and understanding. From intricate drawings capturing moments of love and loss to abstract representations of inner turmoil, these sketches add a unique dimension to the journey of unlocking emotions.

This collection is not just about reading poetry; it is about feeling it, living it, and allowing it to touch the heart and stir the soul. As readers navigate the verses, they may find echoes of their own lives and emotions reflected in the lines, inspiring them to delve deeper into the rich tapestry of life.

About the author: Anup Kapoor

Anup Kapoor is the Executive Vice President with a leading IT multinational company. With over 15 years of experience in providing business process management services to top global companies, he brings a unique perspective to his writing. A Chartered Accountant by profession and a former CFO, Anup has also completed leadership courses from Harvard Business School and Stanford Business School. As a mentor and coach to many, he finds solace in poetry, using it as a medium to express his deepest thoughts and emotions. "Unlocking Emotions" marks his first collection of poems, revealing a new dimension of his creativity.

The Illustrator: Malathi UN

Malathi UN, the Head of Corporate Strategy, is a self-taught illustrator and a passionate dancer. Her primary creative pursuits are sketching and dancing, both of which she uses to express her innermost feelings. Through her illustrations in "Unlocking Emotions" Malathi adds a visual layer to the poetry, creating a synergy between words and images that enriches the reader's experience.

The Translator: Manoj Nair

Manoj Nair, the Head of Marketing, is an established poet of English haiku and a creative writing instructor. A Chevening Gurukul Scholar at the London School of Economics in 2008, Manoj has a deep appreciation for the nuances of language. His translation of "Unlocking Emotions" brings Anup Kapoor's poetry to a wider audience, capturing the essence and emotion of the original Hindi verses.

Unlocking Emotions" is more than just a book; it is a celebration of the art of poetry and its ability to convey the unspoken, to resonate with the reader's soul, and to leave an indelible mark on the heart. This book is perfect for anyone looking to explore the depths of human emotions and the beauty of poetic expression.

Prepare to embark on a transformative journey through the pages of "Unlocking Emotions." Allow yourself to be moved by the words, inspired by the illustrations, and captivated by the emotions that flow from one poem to the next.

Shop Now

https://www.amazon.in/dp/935648869X?ref=myi_title_dp

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor