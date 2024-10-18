"Unlocking potential for more prosperous India": Gautam Adani on Adani Foundation donating Rs 100 crore for Skills varsity in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University and emphasised creating a lasting legacy that will uplift generations to come.

"Privileged to contribute to the transformative vision and inspiring leadership of @TelanganaCMO Revanth Reddy with the Young India Skills University initiative. Together, we are not just shaping the future of our youth - we are unlocking the boundless potential for a brighter, more prosperous India. Here's to creating a lasting legacy that will uplift generations to come! @revanth_anumula @AdaniFoundation," Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

He was responding to a post by Telanagana CMO about their meeting which also said that Gautam Adani had also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth.

"A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by Chairperson of Adani Group, Mr @gautam_adani met with Hon'ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University. Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth," Telangana CMO also posted on X.

As per official information, the university will start teaching the courses this year. The courses will be started in October after the Dussehra festival. They will commence in the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) on a temporary basis.

Courses in Healthcare, Commerce and Logistics will be launched first.

The Chief Minister had earlier called upon the industrialists and blue chip companies to join as partners in the university and provide training to hone the skills and help the youth to get jobs.

The government has already allotted 150 acres of land and earmarked Rs 100 crore for the university.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor