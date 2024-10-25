Unmissable Diwali 2024 Offers: Grab the iPhone 16 on Easy EMIs and Huge Discounts

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: The iPhone 16 was launched in mid-September to much fanfare, and the handset has since been on the wishlist of most users. This October, shoppers can take advantage of the Diwali 2024 offers and join the Apple community by purchasing the iPhone 16 on Easy EMIs. The iPhone 16 Diwali offer on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network allows customers to shop for iPhone 16 on Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 3,329 while also benefitting from zero down payment perks (for 24-month EMI tenures).

The iPhone 16 takes the classic Apple brilliance and adds an essential ingredient to the mix: a bigger battery. Designed to power scrolls, streams, and console-level gaming from dawn to dusk, the iPhone 16 gets a 3,651 mAh battery with 25W wireless charging support. The latest iPhone model upholds the classic sleek curves of an Apple handset while boasting a sturdy aerospace-grade aluminium outer body. The device also gets a crisp and bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support for life-like visuals.

Built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 comes powered with a host of generative AI features like GenMoji, ChatGPT integration, and Image Playground. Apple's A18 Bionic chip powers this beast to ensure a power-efficient performance, smooth AI function, and improved camera captures. In fact, you can capture the Diwali celebrations with the right colour and light balance of the device's 48MP main Fusion lens and 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The phone also packs a range of photographic styles and capture modes to help you frame each Diwali shot perfectly.

So, if you want to ring in Diwali celebrations in style, you should bring home a brand-new iPhone 16 by taking advantage of the iPhone 16 Diwali offers! Simply visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store during the month of October to purchase the iPhone 16 on Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 3,329. You can also cash in on the zero down payment perk available with 24-month EMI tenures, making the purchase ultra-affordable and convenient.

Benefits of shopping for the iPhone 16 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network

Seizing the iPhone 16 Diwali offer on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network may just be the best decision you make this festive season. Here's why you should shop for this cutting-edge handset on the EMI Network:

* Unmatched discounts: Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network makes you privy to hefty discounts to help make a big-ticket purchase easy on your pocket.

* Easy EMI perks: Easy EMIs allow you to purchase the iPhone 16 with manageable monthly instalments instead of a one-time lump-sum amount.

* Flexible tenures: You can select from 1-60 months to repay the amount, thus significantly reducing the payment burden.

* Zero down payment benefits: Opt for an EMI tenure of 24 months and score zero down payment perks on your iPhone 16 purchase.

* Simplified accessibility: Bajaj Finserv has partner stores in multiple cities across the country, so you can conveniently shop for the latest iPhone 16 at the nearest partner store.

